Romeo Deonarain leads DCC to victory over Transport Sports Club

A fine all-round display by twelve year old Romeo Deonarain helped his club Demerara Cricket Club to crush Transport Sports Club by 5 wickets in a feature Under-15 30 Overs game played under lights last Friday at the home of legends, DCC, Queenstown.

TSC won the toss and choose to bat first in lovely condition for cricket. R. Latif and A. Mohabir opened the batting for the visitors and put on a partnership of 26 before Mohabir went for 7. Deonarain was then introduced into the attack and spun webs around the TSC batsmen with only Latif offering resistance with a fighting 29 with his team making 82 all out in the final over. Deonarain finished with 4 for 10 off 5 overs. He got support from K. Caesar and S. Walters with 2 wickets apiece.

In reply, DCC openers, Deonarain and N. Allen looked like they were on a mission scoring freely until they lost Allen for 6. DCC lost two more quick wickets but national junior table tennis star Jonathan VanLange joined Deonarain and took their team close to victory with good batting and sensible running between the wicket before the former went for 21. Then came the aggressive J. Camphell who scored a rapid 18. Deonarain retired for a solid 17 with DCC winning by 5 wickets with 10 overs to spare.

Representatives from both teams thanked the organisers DCC and GFSCA for the opportunity for the players as they prepare for the Inter-County Under-15 tournament which is to be contested shortly.