Postmortem inconclusive

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
Please be informed that the post mortem examination of Vanica Schultz done on Monday, by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, is inconclusive.The cause of death is undetermined.Body contents, blood and urine samples were extracted to be tested and analyzed. The body has been handed over to relatives for burial.
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
