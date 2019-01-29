Port Mourant chicken outlet robbed for the fifth time in three months

For the second time this year, and the fifth time in three months, owner of the Gabbar Chicken Outlet at Lot 13 Clifton Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was once again robbed.

Doodnauth “Gabbar” Tekarpersaud, 54, who has become frustrated with the constant robberies, told reporters that due to the situation, he has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars on security systems.

He said that he lives in his home with two female relatives who also work with him at his chicken business located at the front of the building on the said lot. He said that they all retired to bed around 22:30 hrs Saturday night but a few hours later one of the female relatives awoke and informed them that something or someone was walking on the zinc shed attached the house.

“I hear one of dem girls like dem seh that something walking on the zinc. Then the other sister call out and seh ‘Uncle Gabbar somebody walking on the zinc’. Me open one of the windows in the hall and me watch at the back and me na see nobody but I still hearing the zinc on the eastern side. I noticed that they start pulling the window and I tell dem put on the room light.

“I got my cutlass and start broadside the cutlass. I tried to go in back the room now with the cutlass and dem a brace the door and me ah tell dem gyal “gimme me gun, gimme me gun,” he said.

According to the poultry businessman, he decided to open the main door to the house and himself along with the two relatives stepped out on the verandah and locked the doors with the men inside.

However, the men jumped out back through the window and on the shed. He said he ran down the step with his cutlass in hand and at that moment when the men jumped down from the zinc shed he recognized one of them.

“Me recognize one ah dem and me she, “Prem, again you come in meh effin yard and he tell the other bandit to shoot me,” By that time “Gabbar” ran back towards the step and ventured up back into the house.

According to him, the men escaped after he went back upstairs with his relatives and opined that the well lit yard may have warded them off.

Tekarpersaud suggested that the robbery may have stemmed from an issue involving the said “Prem” and the co-op society they are associated with. He added that it is not the first time.

“The same Prem pelt down my house in November last year and the police dem lock he up but there is no case made out against him to date. The man is a relative of this man that formed this new co-op here and they have lease to the land but myself and some old members of the old co-op had filed a case in the courts to oppose the lease,” Takerpersaud explained.

Kaieteur News understands that the police arrived approximately half an hour after the incident took place but two persons have since been taken into custody for questioning.

The businessman revealed that the men allegedly escaped with over $300,000, a gold chain, a gold ring, five gold bangles and two cellular phones.

Eighteen chickens were also bagged off but the perpetrators while trying to escape, left the bag of chickens behind.

Tekarpersaud was also robbed a few weeks ago. However no-one was arrested and charged for that incident. He noted that he was robbed three other times late last year as well.