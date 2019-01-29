NBS 2nd Division 40-overs cricket Adams’ ton leads Everest to win over Diplomats

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
An explosive 128 from Dwayne Adams powered Everest to a convincing win over Diplomats in a rain affected NBS Second Division 40-over contest at Everest over the weekend.
Adams, who smashed 10 fours and eight sixes, featured in a 172-run opening stand with Mandrekar Bhola who reached the ropes eight times and cleared it once in a solid 61 as the host reached an imposing 263-3 in a game reduced to 33 overs due to rain.
Kamesh Yadram hit four boundaries in 30, while Richie Looknauth’s 25 with a couple of sixes also contributed to the Everest total.
Diplomats, set a revised target of 168 in 33 overs because of rain, were bowled out for 120 in 31.1 overs.
Simone Hughes hit two fours and two sixes in 25 and was the only one to reach 25 as left-arm spinner Javed Rasheed captured 3-24 from seven overs, while Rajin Sookdeo (2-16), Raylex Payne (2-26) and Travis Mohamed (2-11) supported for the winners. (Sean Devers)
Jan 29, 2019The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) shifts out their racing calendar this Sunday with round one of the Endurance series, at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and Team Wreckers’...
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
Jan 29, 2019
During the 2019 annual general meeting of Banks DIH, its CEO, Mr. Clifford Reis told the attendees a sad story. It is sad... more
The Cummingsburg Accord was fatally flawed. It was an agreement which was mainly intended to remove the PPPC from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]