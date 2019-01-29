Man who breaks wife arm pleads guilty fined $200,000

A man who mercilessly beat his wife, breaking one of her arms in the process, pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $200,000 with an alternative of one year in jail.

Troyden Evans called “Tuckey”, 42, a shoemaker and a gardener a father of four of 212 Mayor and Town Council Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was on a charge of Inflicting grievous bodily harm after beating his wife, Ronda Mc Garrell, with a baton. He was initially remanded to jail.

The incident was reportedly committed on Saturday December 8, in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam National Library and the St Therese Primary School, Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam.

He appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh in the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to the charge. Evans it is understood paid the fine and was released.

Police Prosecutor Inspector Bernard Brown had informed the court that the man who is a shoemaker, was recently employed as a gardener in the Berbice High Court. The woman sells in the vicinity of the St Therese Primary School.

Evans is in the habit of beating her constantly whilst accusing her of infidelity. He had also threatened to kill her on numerous occasions. He was charged before with assault, wounding and other offences against the woman.

The man was placed on bond and was subsequently convicted and jailed for burning her on her face. On the day in question the woman was on her way home and was speaking on her cell phone when Evans crept up behind her.

He demanded her cell phone and threatened to kill her. She began to run. She made it to the National Library and begged the guard for help. Evans entered the compound and took away the guard’s baton and dealt Mc Garrell a severe beating, fracturing her left hand in the process and causing other injuries about her body.