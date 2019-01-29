Lotto company launches sports betting product

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
The Guyana Lottery Company is about to launch its sports betting product called Let’s Bet Sports.
The product will be launched on Friday, February 1, 2019.
“Over 200 of our authorized agents countrywide will sell pre-match tickets for a number of games- Basketball, Football, Baseball, Cricket, Tennis to name a few and in addition 50 agents will sell virtual gaming,” the Guyana Lottery Company said yesterday.
The Guyana Lottery Company has been in operation for over 22 years and the official lottery company of Guyana.
“Our gaming product portfolio of Lottery & Instant ticket games has been extended to Video Lottery Terminals (VLT’s) under the brand known as BLAST and our Sports Betting product, Let’s Bet Sports, completes the needs of our players.”
The company said that it has paid millions of dollars in prizes, contributed millions of dollars more in sponsorships and donations, has continued to extend its reach to outlying areas and has launched one of a kind promotion.
“Our integrity and commitment to Guyana speaks for itself and we are proud to stand by our motto of “Every Ticket You Buy Benefits Our Country”. To date this has totaled over $7B towards social projects as well as youths, sports and culture.”
