Lawyers, investigators exposed to further training to tackle financial crimes

State Prosecutors and investigators have been exposed to further training to help sharpen their skills in tackling money laundering and other types of financial crimes.

The two-day training held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, last week, was facilitated by a team of legal experts from the United States and the Eastern Caribbean.

The seminar was designed to promote best practices in the successful investigation and prosecution of the money laundering cases among personnel from the Guyana Police Force, (GPF), the office of the Director of Public Prosecutor’s (DPP), Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) and the attorneys from Attorney General’s chambers.

DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack noted that the training is useful particularly to help strengthen Guyana’s investigative capabilities in tackling money laundering crimes. The

DPP noted that not many money laundering cases actually reach the level of the court.

“That‘s why there is the need for strengthening investigative skills. I can only recall a few years ago one case which I prosecuted. The cases being brought are quite minimal.”

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC, noted that the training exercise is crucial because money laundering threatens a country’s economic integrity.

“It is an honour to open this workshop as it is an opportunity to bring together investigators and prosecutors and other relevant persons so that we could enhance our capacity to investigate and prosecute money laundering,” AG Williams said.

“Once money laundering is allowed to run rampant the end result leads to the erosion of the integrity of our financial institutions, development policies and the morale.”

Meanwhile, participants of the workshop were given valuable insight into the criminal enterprise that cloak illegal proceeds through financial transactions, and purchase of assets to convey legitimacy. The programme also shed light on the best approaches to asset forfeiture including managing and disposing of assets through criminal and or civil proceedings.

The seminar’s faculty which comprised of highly experienced Prosecutors , Investigators and legal analysts who through lectures and case studies, demonstrated effective strategies and techniques for investigating and prosecuting simple and complex schemes carried out by criminals enterprises.

The team of experts demonstrated, further, the need for collaboration between law enforcement agencies , prosecution offices and financial institutions while providing a comprehensive overview of legal frameworks utilize in the unraveling webs of criminal activities that are a national and transnational in nature.

The workshop also featured a special interactive programme conducted in a peer to peer learning environment. To achieve the programme‘s goals, the experts utilised reading materials, plenary lecture, small working groups and actual case scenarios.

Participants were given first hand opportunity to apply apprioparate Guyanese laws to factual scenarios. The team assisted too in identifying gaps in legs; framework or operational mechanisms that enhance cooperation between the respective organization.

Upon conclusion the programme, facilitators hoped that the State Prosecutors and Investigators would be further equipped with the skills and practical experience that is needed to enhance capacity to conduct effective and efficient investigation and prosecution of money laundering cases .