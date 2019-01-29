Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM

Jones guides Wellman Masters to victory, Regal and Fisherman contest tied

A fine half century by Wayne Jones handed Wellman Masters a four-wicket victory over Regal Masters, while Fisherman Masters and Regal Masters played to a tie when the Georgetown Softball Cricket

Tyrone Sanasie

Eric Thomas

League (GSCL) Inc/Regal Stationery and Computer Centre over-40 20-over softball competition continued on Sunday at GNIC SC.

Wayne Jones

Jones slammed one four and five sixes in a top score of 58 not out as Wellman Masters successfully chased 102; finishing on 104-6 in 18 overs. Lloyd Ruplall and Ramesh Deonarine supported with 14 and 12 respectively; Tyrone Sanasie claimed 3-16 while Throy Kippins and Eric Thomas had one each.
Earlier, Regal Masters lost eight wickets with Mahase Chunilall scoring 29 including three fours and two sixes while Thomas made 28 (1×4,2×6) and Mahendra Hardyal 20 (2×6). Greg De Franca took 2-15.

Unnis Yusuf

Regal Masters managed 162-5 in 15 overs, taking first strike against Fisherman Masters. Thomas slammed one four and seven sixes in a top score of 61 while Rudolph Baker made 34 with one four and four sixes. Zameer Hassan claimed 3-32. Fisherman Masters responded with 162-8. Unnis Yusuf struck one four and five sixes in scoring 40, while Troy Ramsaywack contributed 37 with two fours and four sixes. Thomas captured 2-6 and Kippins

Zameer Hassan

2-35.

