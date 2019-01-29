HEYS programme helping to boost economic standing of families

Created with a vision to increase employment among youths, the Hinterland Employment Youth Service programme [HEYS], has been proving to be a crucial driver of the economy.

This notion was amplified recently by long standing educator and District Education Officer, Lesmel Thomas, when he addressed a gathering of youths in Region Ten who make up the first and second cohort of the programme there.

Thomas in his deliberations to the youths shared his belief that youths throughout Guyana should maximise the opportunities available through the HEYS programme. The programme, he advised, provides the ideal opportunities to enhance and further develop their entrepreneurial skills.

He told the youths, too, that the programme should not be seen as political, stressing that irrespective of which Government is in office the imprints of HEYS will continue.

According to Thomas, the programme was designed with the youths in mind and as such it will continue as it is, solely intended for the youths.

“I have been working with young people for most of my life and I can tell you that the youths are wonderful, they are a great set of people but unfortunately society sees the youths differently, because they do not understand the youths… I am blessed with that knowledge and today I am happy that I can share some of that,” he said.

HEYS is a good programme which, Thomas said, has the potential of propelling the development of the economy through the establishment of several businesses. He said that the programme which is a financial one is also contributing to the strengthening of families.

“HEYS is making better mothers, because we are learning that some of the young mothers are using the same HEYS booklet to teach their children reading, phonics, countenance, problem solving and what have you,” Thomas told the participants.

He urged them to emulate such behaviours if they haven’t yet started.

He pointed out that while the programme is packed with predominantly females, several men who are unemployed are now being employed by their spouses. This, he said, is helping to boost the economic standings of several families and by extension serves to aid economic growth.

“We have found that many men are now accepting the challenge as instead of being home doing nothing they can utilise their skills or labour and earn as well,” he said.

He noted that the mining industry provides one of the greatest challenges to the programme in terms of attracting more men because of the large amount of money consistently earned through the HEYS programme provides them with stability.

“Many young men are not interested in HEYS as they claim that they can earn the $30,000 monthly stipend within two or three days. However many are beginning to find out that mining is not stability because there are times when you earn nothing, but with HEYS you are guaranteed the $30,000 each month and that is a big plus,” he said.

Thomas warned that the culture of gaining fast money is not always the best approach as in many cases it brings no positive benefits.

He noted that while the programme may be seen as being “slow” by some people, he is pleased generally with the overall response of others.

Thomas confessed that like any initiative there are some evident challenges, noting that in due time several of these challenges would be eradicated. Among some of the major challenges are transportation to some outlying areas, stressing that entrepreneurs are tasked with significantly high transportation costs in transporting their goods and other supplies.

He added that some persons have even been forced out of business because they are unable to cope with the exceptionally high transportation cost. He, however, noted that some persons owing to their ability and skills in managing effectively are rising above the challenges.

“There are some who are able to be on top of the situation because they can manage effectively,” he said.

As he reminded the youths that the programme has numerous benefits, Thomas reminded them that the opportunities being made available should be utilised.

“HEYS is making a big impact on communities as what you learn will not only transform your community but the whole country. Don’t see HEYS as a business for yourself but for your country and you will be a better person for your children and grandchildren,” Thomas asserted.