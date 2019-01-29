GMRSC’s Endurance series round 1 Team Ramchand Wreckers steering towards perfect start

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) shifts out their racing calendar this Sunday with round one of the Endurance series, at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and Team Wreckers’ champion driver Adrian Fernandes and Anand Ramchand are confident of a good start since their machines are 100% ready to go.

Wreckers are undefeated for five consecutive years and during an invited comment, Ramchand confidently noted the team is looking to make it six years in a row.

Despite Fernandes in his Gillete sponsored Toyota Levin motorcar being undefeated through the three rounds last season, his team mate Ramchand noted to Kaieteur Sport that he is wary of some of the opposition which includes former Champion Motilall Deodass, Rameez Mohamed, Sean Bacchus and Shan Sheejattan.

Ramchand, who is the GMRSC’s 2017 and 2018, National Race of Champions, Starlet Cup title holder, shared with Ka

ieteur Sport that he will be rolling out his Toyota Celica motorcar which returned to the track for the 2018 endurance season’s third round, after a two-year hiatus from the grueling contest at South Dakota.

He explained that his reason from taking the Celica out the shop is mainly due to the fact that he expects stiffer competition compared to previous years with his former teammate, Rameez Mohamed, the closest rival to potentially upset Wreckers for the win.

“Rameez has been doing a lot of work on his Honda and there has been a lot of buzz going around with the power of that customized motor car and we will not be taking any chances. It’s been five consecutive years we’ve won the overall title and we intend to make it six”, Ramchand posited.

Rameez Mohamed set a new outer circuit record of 1 minute 17.026 seconds during the final round of the 2018 season, breaking the previous record which was set by Eric Vieira back in 1972.

This season, the endurance race will be for a total of three hours, the previous seasons it was two hours.

Admission to the South Dakota Circuit will be free of cost for racing fans this Sunday and the race speeds off at 09:00hrs sharp.