GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson National 2017/2018 Playoffs set to kick off this weekend Nine MA Champs and a team from Region 1 to battle

The battle lines would be drawn from this weekend at the Under-15 level when the National Playoffs for the inaugural edition of the Guyana Football Federation/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson National Playoffs

for 2017/2018 kicks off.

The four days that these champions teams would be engaging each other would also see a welcome return to rivalry at the inter association level featuring the champion team from a tournament, in this case the Intra Association competition that was held.

The nine (9) Regional champions would be joined by a team from Region #1 and have been placed into three clusters of three (3) teams each. Following round-robin play between the teams in the clusters, the top team would advance to the final playoff where they will meet Tabatinga FC (Rupununi FA) on February 16 at the National Training Centre Facility, Providence.

Action will get underway on Saturday at the National Training Center Training Facility, Providence with the teams in Cluster One – Corriverton Lynx (Berbice FA), BV Triumph United (East Demerara FA) and Santos FC (Georgetown FA).

Sunday February 3 will see Cluster Two coming into the fray featuring Timehri Panthers (East Bank FA), Eagles United (West Demerara FA) and Milerock FC (Upper Demerara FA).

Cluster Three will be played at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground on Saturday February 9 between Dartmouth Dominators (Essequibo/Pomeroon FA), Rising Stars (Bartica FA) and Atkinson Brothers (Region #1/Moruca).

Matches in the qualification stages of this final playoff would be played for 70 minutes (two equal halves of 35 minutes), while in the final phase, matches would be played for sixty (60) minutes.

Teams would be allowed to register 18-players and 4-officials. A total of seven (7) substitutions would be allowed per team per match and there would be three periods of substitutions allowed per team per match to accommodate the changes; halftime substitutions would not count towards team’s allotment.

In the qualifying phase, no player must play less than 20 accumulated minutes over the course of the two first round games. Should any player fail to achieve the minimum accumulated minutes, the defaulting team will be severely penalized by the coordinating body.

The respective champions clubs would be required to wear the uniforms that were presented to them as part of the winner’s package. Trophies would be presented to the top four teams of this historic championship.