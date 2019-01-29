First Lady launches ICT training programme at LEN.

First Lady Sandra Granger yesterday launched the Linden Information Communication Technology Training for youths at the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) Resource Centre.

The programme is being hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection and the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and is specifically geared to equip youths with ICT Skills.

Apart from the ICT content participants will also be exposed to Literacy and Numeracy skills, sexual and reproductive Health, micro Enterprise and Stem Robotics.

The First Lady spoke of the importance of acquiring ICT skills as it is a prerequisite to finding a job in a technologically driven world. “We keep going after ICT because this is where the jobs lie.”

It is estimated that ninety percent of women’s jobs will be done by robots. That is why I’m all fired up about ICT.”

The 40 participants were reminded by the First Lady, that the world revolves around ICT. She exhorted them to acquire such skills to increase their marketability.

The First Lady said that she has been pushing for similar programmes across Guyana.

“The young people of Guyana are a major part of our population and so it is a fact that you are the ones that have to take us forward. Ensure that you are equipped!” she emphasized.

She expressed optimism that the participants will enjoy the programme which is broad-based.

Regional Chairman Rennis, Morian, in addressing the youths posited, “This journey doesn’t start today; it started when the coalition Government took office!”

Referencing a biblical verse, Morian said that the birthing of a new nation is built on young people.

He added that going forward in building the nation, much emphasis would be placed on the young people, who are the future leaders of Guyana.

“Just don’t see this as a one off, or that we’re teaching you ICT, but the whole business is to ready your mind for developmental work, programmes and jobs that would be coming your way.”

Morian challenged the coordinator of the programme, to prepare and submit proposals to both the RDC and Mayor and Town Council, to have their files digitized, as most of the records pertaining to the Region, are only available in hardy copy.

He added that a lot of those files were destroyed in the Christianburg Court House Fire and when the Linmine Secretariat was burnt in 2012.

The overview of the programme was given by Chief facilitator Fitzroy Young who thanked the First Lady for the ICT initiative which was made available to the most vulnerable group…youths.

Quoting the First Lady, Young said, that ICT fosters poverty elimination, as it is the new frontier for change.

“To this end the immense potential of ICT can never be overemphasized.”

The objective of the programme is to empower not only young adults, but also the unskilled and vulnerable groups in the community, Young said.

The initiative was applauded by Minister Valerie Adams-Yearwood, who delivered the vote of thanks. She also exhorted the youths to take full advantage of the opportunity.