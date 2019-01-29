Diamond man nabbed at Stabroek Market with counterfeit $5,000 bills

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
A Diamond man is due in court after he was nabbed with counterfeit $5,000 bills.
According to the police, an intelligence-led operation last Saturday resulted in the apprehension of Alston Pires, 23, of Lot 16 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.
He was detained at the Stabroek Market with a quantity of counterfeit Guyana $5000 currency, the police said yesterday.
Pires has since been charged and will be arraigned before a magistrate today at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
Also on Saturday last about 21:15hrs police ranks conducting a mobile patrol in Charlestown, Georgetown, arrested Akelo Nurse, 18, of lot 273 Independence Boulevard with an unlicensed pistol with no rounds. He too has been charged and is due for court today.
