Charge read to TB victim in court lockup

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus left her Chambers at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, yesterday, to go down to the courts lockups and read a charge of simple larceny to a Tuberculosis

victim.

The charge was read to Gary Kanhai, an unemployed man from Lot 254 Thomas Street, Cummingsburg.

The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on January 24, last at Lamaha Street, Georgetown he stole two Samsung tablets valued at $65,000 and other articles all to the total value of $154, 727.

Police prosecutor Adduni Inniss had no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, so Kanhai was released on bail of $75,000. Before the accused was led back to the holding cell he was instructed to return to court on February 11, 2019.