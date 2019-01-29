Bartica FA host successful youth festival

The Bartica Football Association (BFA) in conjunction with the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) last weekend ran off what has been deemed a successful two-day youth and female football festival at the

Bartica Secondary School ground, Seventh Avenue, Bartica.

Geared towards assisting clubs identify players at the various age groups, over 150 youngsters and 40 female players attended.

On Saturday, the Under-13 youths took center stage with Rising Stars Football Club overcoming River’s View FC in the final. It was the Under-15 boys who lit up the arena on Sunday in a series of exciting games.

When the dust was settled, Potaro Strikers FC were too good for their counterparts from Mil Ballers FC when they collided in th

e final. On both days, the action concluded with female matches featuring teams from Bartica Black Panthers, Rivers View and Falmouth.

The Bartica Black Panthers ladies claimed overall victory as they over powered their opposition from the riverain areas.

BFA President Alden Marslowe expressed thanks to the Guyana Football Federation for its assistance in ensuring that was a success. Marslowe informed that the registration process for the various clubs would be completed shortly