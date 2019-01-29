Banks DIH, E’bo racks up 68.7% increase in profits under new management.

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:59 AM
The year 2018 was another year of tremendous progress for Banks DIH, Essequibo Branch. The company recorded an increase of 68.7% in profits for the commercial year.
This announcement was made on Thursday by the company’s chairman, Clifford Reis, who was delivering at the Company’s 63rd Annual General Meeting at the company’s Airy Hall Branch, Essequibo Coast.
According to Reis, during the financial year 2018 the Company’s Essequibo Branch accumulated total sales of $1.5 billion as compared to $1.3 billion in the previous year [2017]. This, the chairman said, indicates an increase in sales by $175 M.
Commenting on the profits in the previous year, Reis added, “We made $18 million profit for 2017, however, we made $30.4 million profit in 20
18. We also sold 842,000 units in 2017. Last year we sold 952,000 units.”
Reis also announced last Sunday afternoon that the manager of the Airy Hall Branch, Premaul Ritney, has won the chairman’s award this year. Ritney who is considered the ‘new kid on the block,’ assumed duties just last year after former branch manager, Gavin Jodham.
