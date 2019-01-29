Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Banks DIH, E’bo racks up 68.7% increase in profits under new management.

Jan 29, 2019 News 0

 

The year 2018 was another year of tremendous progress for Banks DIH, Essequibo Branch. The company recorded an increase of 68.7% in profits for the commercial year.

“Chairman of Banks DIH, Clifford Reis.”

This announcement was made on Thursday by the company’s chairman, Clifford Reis, who was delivering at the Company’s 63rd Annual General Meeting at the company’s Airy Hall Branch, Essequibo Coast.
According to Reis, during the financial year 2018 the Company’s Essequibo Branch accumulated total sales of $1.5 billion as compared to $1.3 billion in the previous year [2017]. This, the chairman said, indicates an increase in sales by $175 M.
Commenting on the profits in the previous year, Reis added, “We made $18 million profit for 2017, however, we made $30.4 million profit in 20

“Share holders at the Annual General Meeting on Last Sunday at Airy Hall, Essequibo Coast.

18. We also sold 842,000 units in 2017. Last year we sold 952,000 units.”

Reis also announced last Sunday afternoon that the manager of the Airy Hall Branch, Premaul Ritney, has won the chairman’s award this year. Ritney who is considered the ‘new kid on the block,’ assumed duties just last year after former branch manager, Gavin Jodham.

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC’s Endurance series round 1 Team Ramchand Wreckers steering towards perfect start

GMRSC’s Endurance series round 1 Team Ramchand Wreckers...

Jan 29, 2019

  The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) shifts out their racing calendar this Sunday with round one of the Endurance series, at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and Team Wreckers’...
Read More
Seven Guyanese Caribbean Karate Federation members get black belts

Seven Guyanese Caribbean Karate Federation...

Jan 29, 2019

GRFU announces 23-man squad for RAN C/ship match

GRFU announces 23-man squad for RAN C/ship match

Jan 29, 2019

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson National 2017/2018 Playoffs set to kick off this weekend Nine MA Champs and a team from Region 1 to battle

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson National 2017/2018...

Jan 29, 2019

Jones guides Wellman Masters to victory, Regal and Fisherman contest tied

Jones guides Wellman Masters to victory, Regal...

Jan 29, 2019

Rupununi FA U17 team set to compete in Manaus, Brazil from Feb. 1 Cindy’s Bus Service sponsors uniforms; Fund raising match tonight

Rupununi FA U17 team set to compete in Manaus,...

Jan 29, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]