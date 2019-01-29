As Venezuelan migrant situation widens… Region One Chairman lobbies for support

Region One is faced with many concerns. These have been escalating by the day and Regional Chairman, Mr. Brethnol Ashley, believes that Government must take urgent action. The concerns are directly linked to the influx of migrants from neighbouring territory, Venezuela.

Even as he commented on the concerns which he claims have residents uneasy, Ashley said that he is calling on government to, among other things, set up security patrols capable of taking necessary action at the borders should the need arise.

This is warranted since, according to the Regional Chairman, of recent there have been an increase in the number of threats.

“These should be taken seriously by the country’s security forces.”

He disclosed, too, that the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] is very concerned about these threats. He added, “The Venezuelans will act on those threats and… all stops should be pulled out in ensuring that Guyana can effectively defend itself.”

“We have heard that there is a plan to hijack the ferry. This resulted in the ferry having to be escorted a few weeks ago. There were reports that the Sindicatos were planning an attack,” the Regional Chairman divulged.

Ashley warned that Government as well as residents must recognise that because of Venezuela’s grave economic challenges, they are evidently desperate.

This comes at a time when the number of migrants continues to increase, Ashley added.

“There is a need for a holistic response by the government of Guyana so as to alleviate a number of fears and concerns.”

Currently, there are reportedly in excess of 600 migrants spread across Region One. Among those recorded are about 70 in the community of Imbertero; 40 in a new community under the radar called Black Water Barima; 101 in Khan Hill; 65 in Kamwatta; an additional 64 in Yarakita, among others.

“The numbers tell their own story that indeed there is an increase of these migrants,” Ashley said.

The Regional Chairman said that several of the Venezuelans are also involved in the sale of illegal fuel which, he said, has caused added concerns from the business community within the Coomaka area.

He said that the RDC had constructed living quarters for several of the migrants but with the prevalence of illegal activities he foresees various challenges that will po

se danger for not only the migrants but residents as well.

Ashley also spoke about the reported increase in the number of persons being infected with various diseases. Several residents have expressed these concerns in this regard.

“I am saddled with having to hear families coming to me telling me that they are worried that their husbands may contract some of the diseases and infections. We are very concerned about the increase also of malaria with several villages indicating its prominence in the community,” Ashley shared.

The health threat has been amplified by the lack of good sanitation practices perpetrated by the migrants, Ashley said adding that “several residents have complained about the Venezuelan migrants defecating in and around the community.

“This poses great challenges to several business owners who would see the migrants committing these acts openly.”

This state of affairs is compounded by the fact that many migrants deprived of sufficient nutrients have been seen rummaging through garbage bins in search of food.

Moreover, Ashley said that the Region is appealing for support at the national level to address the daunting concerns prevailing there.

Response to the Region’s appeal thus far has come from Region Four through its Regional Executive Officer, Ms. Pauline Lucas.

Lucas accompanied by a team from her Region recently visited Region One to lend support. On the heels of that meeting Ashley met with stakeholders of his Region including representatives of agencies and programmes.

At that meeting he disclosed that his Region severely lacks human resources and went on to share that there continues to be a shortage of drugs and medical supply as a result of the increased number of Venezuelans seeking medical attention.