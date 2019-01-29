Appeal court to commence hearing arguments from manslaughter convict

Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:40 AM
The Court of Appeal has fixed March 15 to commence hearing arguments from Andrew Albert who was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in jail for manslaughter in 2015. Initially, Albert was charged with the August 13, 2010 murder of Nandlall Bhopat, a fisherman.
The incident took place at a culvert corner at De Groot, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara. It was reported that Albert stabbed Bhopat during an argument over a bicycle.
An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be perforation of the spleen and blood vessels due to 14 incised stab wounds.
However, after a trial, the jury convicted Albert of the lesser offence, manslaughter.
Being dissatisfied with the conviction and sentence, Albert, through his Attorney-at-Law George Thomas, is appealing the decision of the High Court. The sentence was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.
Albert had denied stabbing Bhopat and had told the jurors that he acted in self defence.
The convict does not become eligible for parole until after serving 15 years.
