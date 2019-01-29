Anodda American come to rob Guyana

People does always capitalize pun others. People does use nuff taxi during de Christmas season when dem shopping. Of course some of dem does got a big small piece and that is when dem does frighten that dem get rob.

Under normal conditions, de taxi does charge a ordinary fee. But when is Christmas all de fares does go up. Taxi drivers does even mek styles. Dem does refuse passenger if dem same passenger don’t pay de new fare.

By de time Christmas done all dem taxi drivers smiling because dem pocket full. That is wha happen last Christmas. It gun happen again when is Mash. If de taxi fare is $500 in de normal season, when is Christmas de fare gone up two times. De driver does get two fuh one.

Dem boys use to believe that is only in Guyana this thing does happen. Is when dem see de advertisement bout American Airlines. This plane company got a fare that can carry people to de moon and back and is only to carry people to Miami.

When dem boys examine de situation dem realize that Guyana getting that thing that does mek women pregnant. De plane charge this high fare fuh certain people who wukking wid de oil company. Is like a man who get a chance to eat at de best hotel fuh free every day this man gun eat at de hotel. Somebody paying.

De same thing happen when a man buying drinks fuh dem boys. De one who don’t have to pay drinking de most. That is why American Airlines can charge US$4,000 fuh a ticket to Miami. But is only people who wukking wid Exxon got to travel in dem expensive seats. And that is because Guyana got to pay.

That alone mekking money fuh de airline. De few tickets done mek a profit fuh de flight. If is only ten Exxon people travel, de plane can carry everybody fuh free and still mek a profit. This is a story that dem boys got to talk about in de coming days.

Talk half and watch that air fare.