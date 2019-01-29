Latest update January 29th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Anodda American come to rob Guyana

Jan 29, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

People does always capitalize pun others. People does use nuff taxi during de Christmas season when dem shopping. Of course some of dem does got a big small piece and that is when dem does frighten that dem get rob.
Under normal conditions, de taxi does charge a ordinary fee. But when is Christmas all de fares does go up. Taxi drivers does even mek styles. Dem does refuse passenger if dem same passenger don’t pay de new fare.
By de time Christmas done all dem taxi drivers smiling because dem pocket full. That is wha happen last Christmas. It gun happen again when is Mash. If de taxi fare is $500 in de normal season, when is Christmas de fare gone up two times. De driver does get two fuh one.
Dem boys use to believe that is only in Guyana this thing does happen. Is when dem see de advertisement bout American Airlines. This plane company got a fare that can carry people to de moon and back and is only to carry people to Miami.
When dem boys examine de situation dem realize that Guyana getting that thing that does mek women pregnant. De plane charge this high fare fuh certain people who wukking wid de oil company. Is like a man who get a chance to eat at de best hotel fuh free every day this man gun eat at de hotel. Somebody paying.
De same thing happen when a man buying drinks fuh dem boys. De one who don’t have to pay drinking de most. That is why American Airlines can charge US$4,000 fuh a ticket to Miami. But is only people who wukking wid Exxon got to travel in dem expensive seats. And that is because Guyana got to pay.
That alone mekking money fuh de airline. De few tickets done mek a profit fuh de flight. If is only ten Exxon people travel, de plane can carry everybody fuh free and still mek a profit. This is a story that dem boys got to talk about in de coming days.
Talk half and watch that air fare.

More in this category

Sports

GMRSC’s Endurance series round 1 Team Ramchand Wreckers steering towards perfect start

GMRSC’s Endurance series round 1 Team Ramchand Wreckers...

Jan 29, 2019

  The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) shifts out their racing calendar this Sunday with round one of the Endurance series, at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and Team Wreckers’...
Read More
Seven Guyanese Caribbean Karate Federation members get black belts

Seven Guyanese Caribbean Karate Federation...

Jan 29, 2019

GRFU announces 23-man squad for RAN C/ship match

GRFU announces 23-man squad for RAN C/ship match

Jan 29, 2019

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson National 2017/2018 Playoffs set to kick off this weekend Nine MA Champs and a team from Region 1 to battle

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson National 2017/2018...

Jan 29, 2019

Jones guides Wellman Masters to victory, Regal and Fisherman contest tied

Jones guides Wellman Masters to victory, Regal...

Jan 29, 2019

Rupununi FA U17 team set to compete in Manaus, Brazil from Feb. 1 Cindy’s Bus Service sponsors uniforms; Fund raising match tonight

Rupununi FA U17 team set to compete in Manaus,...

Jan 29, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]