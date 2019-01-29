Aishalton women now producing soap

The Women’s Association of Aishalton Village, Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine are now producing soap, using organic materials presently available in their village.

Accompanying Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe during a recent Ministerial Outreach to the Region, was Mr. Owen DeSouza, of DeSouza Estate Establishment in Linden. He imparted his knowledge to the women folk there.

They were taught the process of producing a variety of Soaps using their home grown fruits, vegetables, legumes, lemons, coconuts and other materials.

Immacaulata Casimero, Chairperson of the Aishalton Women’s Association, said the women are elated to have shared in this experience since they were empowered to becomin g independent and potentially an outstanding soap producer.

“Having so much raw materials in my village, there’s so much that can be done with it because we have never learnt. Minister is here and she brought Mr. DeSouza. That is something that is good and a great initiative that we can start in our community where we can have women having an income for their own selves.

“I am looking forward to try it on my own with my women’s group and we can start and see how we can make soap,” Casimero assured.

Owen DeSouza, who hosted a one-day session, said he was pleased with the overwhelming response from the women and the general village population who turned out in their numbers to take on this challenge and share in the experience.

“Aishalton has so much raw materials. It’s amazing that the people are so rich in raw materials and the soil is so fertile they have so much fruits and food on the whole. I would like to give back to the community by teaching them to make soaps and other products.

“They have lemon and that is a big product and I already taught them to make lemon oil and lemon soap,” DeSouza said.

Speaking of opportunities available, DeSouza noted that “Aishalton is a promising place with potential and it only needs the people to exploit their resources to ensure a sustainable livelihood”.

He was also pleasantly surprised by the women who experimented with their own creation and were able to present mango soaps to him a day following their session.

DeSouza thanked Minister Garrido-Lowe for making his visit possible, and for her unwavering commitment to indigenous peoples’ development, especially women, children and youth.

DeSouza’s Establishment produces several “Sensational Skin Care Oils” and Creams using organic materials such as fruits, vegetables, coconut among others.

Minister Garrido-Lowe said she was pleased to be able to create avenues for economic empowerment of the women folk who will in turn be able to provide for their families and bring the good life promised by the caring David Granger led coalition Government.

“This is what this Government is doing for you, sharing knowledge with you so that you in turn can use your knowledge to uplift your standard of living, which means you can make money out of the knowledge that you have gained”.

Similar exercises are planned for other villages in the respective regions.

Just the week before, several youth from Mora, a satellite village of Santa Rosa, benefitted from training in leather work through the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs HEYS Department. They learned to make shoulder bags, purses, wallets and male pouches.

They plan to have their first sale on Republic Day at the Kumaka Waterfront where Market Day is held every Saturday.