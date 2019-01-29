“2-Sharp” Allen seeks to be fifth Guyanese World Boxing Champion

Guyana born, Brooklyn based, world rated Super Middleweight boxer, Lennox “2 Sharp” Allen (21-0, 14KOs) will face American Derrick “Take it to the Bank” Webster (28-1, 14KOs) on February 15 at the Grand Casino Hinckley in Minnesota, USA, for the Interim World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Middleweight Title.

Allen will be aiming to be Guyana’s 5th male World champion and is already in top shape for this encounter.

The undefeated rising star wishes to let everyone know that he has been waiting a long time for this opportunity to become Guyana’s 5th World Champion and intends to come out victorious.

Allen’s team intends to head to Minnesota early and includes trainer Aureliano Sosa, manager Steven Heid, promoter Lou Dibella and advisor Carwyn Holland.

Director of Guyana’s National Sports Commission (NSC), Christopher Jones, has been invited to join the entourage as the Former West Front Road resident attempts to place Guyana on top of the boxing world.

Looking ahead, if the Guyanese wins the title, Allen’s team is planning a victory celebration set for New York and a homecoming motorcade in Guyana.