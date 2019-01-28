Suspect in fatal Soesdyke hit-and-run flees country

-Traffic Chief

Traffic Chief Linden Isles has confirmed that the driver in the hit and run accident, which claimed the life of Brian Basdeo and left his friend badly injured, has fled the country.

“The driver has fled the country and we are doing an investigation to see what can be done,” Isles said.

“We have the vehicle, and we have statements that he fled the country.”

There are reports that the suspect fled Guyana two days after the accident occurred. The car, which was allegedly involved in the accident was reportedly found in the suspect’s yard at his home in Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The vehicle, said to be a white Toyota RunX, with evidence of recent damage, has since been impounded. It is alleged that surveillance footage reportedly shows that the young man imbibing at a bar at Soesdyke and later leaving in the same car to drop off a female.

Brian Basdeo, 21, an auto body technician from Grass Field, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara and his friend were struck down two Saturdays ago on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

According to reports, Basdeo was steering a car that was being towed for repairs. The friend was driving the other car when Basdeo asked him to stop to investigate an unusual noise that his vehicle was emitting.

While investigating, another vehicle, which was being driven at a fast rate, struck Basdeo, hurling him several feet away. He allegedly died on the spot.

His friend, who attempted to run, was also struck by the speeding car, which did not stop to render assistance. The two injured men were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Basdeo was pronounced dead on arrival.

His friend however, was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was examined and treated. It was discovered that his left leg was broken in several places.