Surujpaul is new Wakenaam CC Chairman

Khemraj Surujpaul has been elected as Chairman of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) when the body held its Annual General Meeting and elections on Thursday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground pavilion.

Former Chairman Keval Persaud had earlier resigned from the post due to personal reasons. Surujpaul was unanimously elected while former Guyana U15 and senior Essequibo all-rounder Oyono Sampson was named as the Vice Chairman. Nazeer Mohamed was retained as the Secretary, Afridi Mohamed will serve as the Treasurer, Devon Rambaran will perform duties of the Assistant Secretary Treasurer and Vickram Ramnarine the Public Relations Officer.

A release from the WCC indicated that the Disciplinary, Selection and Competition committees will be named at their first executive meeting shortly.

Surujpaul expressed gratitude to the members for their confidence and urged his fellow executive to work collectively for the development of the game on the Island. The WCC is made up of seven clubs namely Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure, Noitgedacht, G Square Cavaliers, Sans Souci, Sans Souci Jaguars and Good Success.