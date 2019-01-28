Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Surujpaul is new Wakenaam CC Chairman

Jan 28, 2019 Sports 0

Khemraj Surujpaul has been elected as Chairman of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee (WCC) when the body held its Annual General Meeting and elections on Thursday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground pavilion.

Nazeer Mohamed

Khemraj Surujpaul

Former Chairman Keval Persaud had earlier resigned from the post due to personal reasons. Surujpaul was unanimously elected while former Guyana U15 and senior Essequibo all-rounder Oyono Sampson was named as the Vice Chairman. Nazeer Mohamed was retained as the Secretary, Afridi Mohamed will serve as the Treasurer, Devon Rambaran will perform duties of the Assistant Secretary Treasurer and Vickram Ramnarine the Public Relations Officer.
A release from the WCC indicated that the Disciplinary, Selection and Competition committees will be named at their first executive meeting shortly.
Surujpaul expressed gratitude to the members for their confidence and urged his fellow executive to work collectively for the development of the game on the Island. The WCC is made up of seven clubs namely Zeelandia, Maria’s Pleasure, Noitgedacht, G Square Cavaliers, Sans Souci, Sans Souci Jaguars and Good Success.

More in this category

Sports

Bounty Farm/Antonio’s Grille one-day tourney..Hikers and GBTI take top honours

Bounty Farm/Antonio’s Grille one-day tourney..Hikers and GBTI take...

Jan 28, 2019

The customary one-day tournament that is sponsored by Bounty Farm and Antonio’s Grille, which opens the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) calendar, got underway yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium,...
Read More
Brenessa Thompson shatters Guyana’s indoor 200m record

Brenessa Thompson shatters Guyana’s indoor 200m...

Jan 28, 2019

Devastating Djokovic claims record seventh Australian title

Devastating Djokovic claims record seventh...

Jan 28, 2019

GCA’s NBS 2nd division cricket round up…Wins for DCC, GCC & Police

GCA’s NBS 2nd division cricket round...

Jan 28, 2019

GTTA signs historic equipment and team uniform sponsorship deal

GTTA signs historic equipment and team uniform...

Jan 28, 2019

Surujpaul is new Wakenaam CC Chairman

Surujpaul is new Wakenaam CC Chairman

Jan 28, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • A nation of hustlers

    All across Guyana, the poor are setting up little trays, ice coolers and tents at road corners and on parapets. They are... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]