Some Stabroek Market vendors refuse to move from collapsing wharf

Jan 28, 2019 News 0

– claim new location is filthy, has no washroom or potable water

Some vendors are continuing to put their safety at risk at the dilapidated Stabroek Market Wharf, rather than move to the new location near the Route 42 Bus Park.
Fruit vendors feel that the new location is worse, with no electricity, potable water; an incomplete washroom and there is no security for vendors.
Faeces, garbage, and the stifling aroma of urine surround the newly located stalls. The very few occupants vend packaged products, such as oils, honey, and snacks.
The vendors who have decided to stay on the collapsing wharf said they will remain there until the M&CC literally cleans up their act at the new location.

The dilapidated wharf

Nandranie Budhram, a vendor, says she travels daily from Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara to sell bananas on the wharf and cannot risk selling in ‘filth’.
Many others believe that the new relocation is a temporary arrangement, and they will only be wasting income building stalls there.
In June 2016, recently sacked Town Clerk Royston King announced that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure had cleared the way for the wharf to be repaired.
Work is yet to commence on the project.

