Scores take advantage of low-cost housing outreaches

A team from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has conducted a two-day outreach at “C” Field Tarmac, Sophia and at the Kitty Market to assist persons to get onboard the low-income housing programme.

CH&PA’s application process for the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility programme, which began on November 1, 2018, will come to end on February 1, 2019. Several residents in the two communities took advantage of the outreaches to apply for low-cost homes.

Heading the team was Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valarie Patterson-Yearwood, who said the CH&PA will not be able to accommodate persons outside of the February 1 deadline. The Minister emphasised that it is a priority that persons get their documents in place to become eligible for future projects, highlighting that the lack of documents means fewer applicants can access the low-income programme.

Minister Patterson-Yearwood stressed that Guyanese should take full advantage of the programme. She reminded that the low-cost housing programme is financed by an Inter-Development Bank loan, which the Government of Guyana will be paying back.

“Two thousand housing subsidies at $500,000 each and the government has to pay it back. Two hundred and fifty core homes and each core home costs $4 M to construct and the beneficiary is only paying $100,000, the government has to pay that back. So, it means that the government is giving a home for $3.9 million, the government is giving you $500,000 to do maintenance and repairs to your home and Guyanese need to understand that,” Minister Valarie Patterson-Yearwood explained.

Deputy Director of Community Development, Donnel Bess-Bascom said that many persons have responded to the outreaches and are returning applications. However, ownership documents are proving a challenge in areas that are not developed by the CH&PA. Bascom said for the Home Improvement Programme many persons who inherited their plot of land do not possess the correct documentation and have not completed their allocation payment.

With just one week remaining before the application process closes, persons are asked to walk with the following documents, Identification Card, TIN certificate, Title of the land (must be under $100,000 or $300,000), allocation letter, proof of payment, pay-slip or job letter. For pensioners, all pension books must be submitted and proof of income for self – employed persons.

Another outreach exercise was held yesterday at Plaisance Market, ECD and at Parfaite Harmonie Primary School from 10am to 4pm.