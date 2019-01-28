Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

School of the Nations principal, Dr. Brian O’Toole, shot twice

Jan 28, 2019 News 0

– police reportedly hunting expelled student

Hours after a major school meeting yesterday to discuss security issues stemming from an alleged threat by a student last week to “shoot up”, the Principal of the School of the Nations, Dr . Brian O’Toole was shot at his city’s home.

Principal of the School of the
Nations, Dr. Brian O’Toole

The private school owner reportedly met someone around 9pm at his Bel Air Promenade home and three shots were heard after. A car shortly pulled off.
Unconfirmed reports said that Dr. O’Toole was shot by the expelled student who was waiting on him to return home. The principal reportedly was at dinner at the Marriott with his family.
Dr. O’Toole was shot at thrice after the student reportedly confronted him.
What is known is that the principal was taken to a city hospital.
He was shot twice in his arms. He was said to be stable.
Yesterday, the New Market Street private school which also offers MBA classes, announced it has beefed up security in wake of the threats by the student who posted it on social media. The security assurance was made to scores of parents who turned up for a meeting with the school’s administration.
The police were said to be investigating the threats.
(More details in tomorrow Kaieteur News)

