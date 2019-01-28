School of the Nations principal, Dr. Brian O’Toole, shot twice

Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
– police reportedly hunting expelled student
Hours after a major school meeting yesterday to discuss security issues stemming from an alleged threat by a student last week to “shoot up”, the Principal of the School of the Nations, Dr . Brian O’Toole was shot at his city’s home.
The private school owner reportedly met someone around 9pm at his Bel Air Promenade home and three shots were heard after. A car shortly pulled off.
Unconfirmed reports said that Dr. O’Toole was shot by the expelled student who was waiting on him to return home. The principal reportedly was at dinner at the Marriott with his family.
Dr. O’Toole was shot at thrice after the student reportedly confronted him.
What is known is that the principal was taken to a city hospital.
He was shot twice in his arms. He was said to be stable.
Yesterday, the New Market Street private school which also offers MBA classes, announced it has beefed up security in wake of the threats by the student who posted it on social media. The security assurance was made to scores of parents who turned up for a meeting with the school’s administration.
The police were said to be investigating the threats.
(More details in tomorrow Kaieteur News)
Jan 28, 2019The customary one-day tournament that is sponsored by Bounty Farm and Antonio’s Grille, which opens the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) calendar, got underway yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium,...
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Brian Rodway died more than twenty-five years ago. I got to know him at the beginning of the seventies. I met him when I... more
All across Guyana, the poor are setting up little trays, ice coolers and tents at road corners and on parapets. They are... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]