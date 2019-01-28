School of the Nations heightens security after third shooting threat

Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
In the past week, School of the Nations has been subjected to three separate instances of threats from students of the school.
The first threat, coming from a remigrant of the US, was a threat to ‘shoot up’ the school. It resulted in the student’s expulsion on Thursday last.
The most recent threat circulated included a photo of a gun, as well as photos of water, sodium and chlorine. The message stated that the student has been looked down on by the school all year and that students should not show up to school in the coming week.
The school called a meeting yesterday, with parents, to discuss the way forward. Even before the meeting, information circulated on social media that someone also threatened to show up to harm the parents. This resulted in a heavy police presence at the meeting.
The school has announced that it is working with cybersecurity experts to track down the sources of the threats, and that they have reported the threats to Facebook. The police are also investigating the matter.
In the meantime, school will continue as normal for the New Market Street institution, but not without a heightened security presence. The school will benefit from the services of the police as well as that of a private security firm. It has put emergency security plans in place, set to activate if the students are put in harm’s way,
Also present at the meeting was Chief Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Marcel Hutson, who was not invited, but showed up out of concern after receiving word of the meeting from social media. Hutson told the gathering that the Education Ministry will be working along with the school’s officials to provide counseling and support services to students.
