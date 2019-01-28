Persaud, Shiopersaud shine as Lusignan B overcome Mahaica SC

Pacer Karamchand Persaud and 13-year old leg spinner Nicholas Shiopersaud shared seven wickets between them as Lusignan B defeated Mahaica Sports Club by five wickets when the East Coast Cricket Committee SPR Enterprise 40-over tournament continued yesterday.

Persaud got the ball to swing considerably as he rocked Mahaica SC top order reducing them to 9-3. He had Darshanand Persaud caught without scoring and removed R. Ramsamuge (01) with one that pitched on the line of the leg stump and took the top of off stump before trapping S. Singh (01). Opener Darshan Persaud and A. Persaud added 46 for the fourth wicket before Darshan Persaud was bowled off the inside edge by Navin Persaud for 16 with two fours.

Karamchand Persaud then had A. Persaud caught at the wicket after he had hit three fours and a six in a top score of 28.

Shiopersaud was introduced and immediately reaped success with some steady bowling. He had M. Baneshwari caught for two before bowling S. Suklall (05) and C. Nandlall (00) as Mahaica SC were bowled out for a paltry 69 in 21.2 overs.

Karamchand Persaud grabbed 4-20, Shiopersaud 3-3 and Ferron Kadir 2-3.

Openers Devanand Samaroo and Alvin Goriah added 38 to get the chase off to a fine start before Goriah was caught off Sachin Singh for eight.

Singh picked up three more quick wickets, before rain intervened forcing the players off the field. Following the showers, a section of the pitch was affected by seepage but some fine work by the groundstaff, Andrew Dhanraj, ensured play restarted shortly after.

Samaroo played aggressively and struck two fours and a similar number of sixes before he was dismissed for 33.

Sahadeo Ramkhellawan was run out for two before Tameshwar Motiram (05*) and Karamchand Persaud (06*) saw their team home as they finished on 70-5 in 17.5 overs.

Singh had 3-19.

On Saturday, Lusignan A beat Lusignan East Strikers by eight wickets.

Batting first, Lusignan East Strikers were bowled out for 88 in 26 overs. S. Mahadeo made 22 as Vickram Doodnauth captured 3-24, Rajpaul Gopaul 2-8 and Chanderpaul Ramraj 2-12.

In reply, Lusignan A scored 94-2 in 15.1 overs. Steve Ramdass made 47 not out with six fours and one six, while Shazam Ali got 27 not out including three fours.