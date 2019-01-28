Ministry of Social Protection hosts Safety and Health Training

The Ministry of Social Protection Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department on Thursday and Friday hosted a Joint workplace Safety and and Health Committee Training Seminar at the Linden Mayor and Town Council.

Representatives drawn from the Regional Democratic Council and the Linden Hospital Complex were among those in attendance.

Senior OSH Officer and facilitator of the Programme Royden Croal said that the main objective of the training session is to equip representatives with the requisite knowledge of Occupational Health and Safety practices in the workplace.

“The broad objective of the training programme is to equip representatives of the Joint Workplace Safety and Health Committee with the knowledge and skills that will enable them to develop and maintain safe systems and safe methods of work with a view to minimizing or eliminating work place accidents.”

Participants were informed about the basic tenets of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, work place safety policy, HIV/AIDS in the work place and work place inspection.

They were taught to recognize and evaluate hazards in the workplace and discuss measures for elimination and control.

They were also educated on their rights as workers and employers responsibility to maintain a safe work environment.

Section 23 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act provides for the establishment of a joint workplace Safety and Health Committee where a workplace has twenty or more persons regularly employed.

Safety representatives are required in workplaces with five or more employees, but less than twenty, according to Croal.

A similar seminar for the private sector is expected to be hosted in March Croal said.

It was the second seminar that has been facilitated through the Ministry of Social Protection on Occupational Health and Safety in Linden.

Participants were high in praise of the initiative.