Guyana Lottery Company to launch Sports Betting Product Let’s Bet Sports

The Guyana Lottery Company is pleased to announce the launch of its sports betting product called Let’s Bet Sports set for Friday 1st February.
Over 200 of our authorized agents countrywide will sell pre-match tickets for a number of games; Basketball, Football, Baseball, Cricket Tennis to name a few and in addition 50 agents will sell virtual gaming.
The Guyana Lottery Company has been in operation for over 22 years and are the official lottery company of Guyana. Our gaming product portfolio of Lottery & Instant ticket games has been extended to Video Lottery Terminals (VLT’s) under the brand known as BLAST and our Sports Betting product, Let’s Bet Sports, completes the needs of our players.
We have paid millions of dollars in prizes, contributed millions in sponsorships and donations, continued to extend our reach to outlying areas and have launched one of a kind promotions. Our integrity and commitment to Guyana speaks for itself and we are proud to stand by our motto of “Every Ticket You Buy Benefits Our Country”; to date this has totaled over Seven (7) Billion Dollars towards social projects as well as youths’ sports & culture.
Our media launch will be on Wednesday 6th February…. details to follow, a release from the company informed.
