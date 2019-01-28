GTTA signs historic equipment and team uniform sponsorship deal

The Guyana Table Tennis Association cemented an historic Equipment and Team Uniform sponsorship deal with Stag International.

Stag International is an Indian based table tennis and sports equipment manufacturer, with a growing and expanding global footprint the company’s table tennis equipment is anchored over 203 countries worldwide.

Established in 1922, Stag International is one of the most reputed Indian sports brands globally in Table Tennis which was introduced to the company when they developed their first table tennis board in 1975, a game with the second-largest number of federation affiliations worldwide, after volleyball. As the biggest domestic producer, Stag is already the No. 1 table tennis brand in India; it is also the country’s second-largest sports equipment manufacturer and exporter, after Inca Hammocks. The company is also one of the five premium partners of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

Known for producing high quality and durable equipment, there table tennis equipment is used in Junior Olympic, Continental championships, World Cup ITTF circuit events and key championships worldwide.

The agreement, which was signed between Mr. Godfrey Munroe President Guyana Table Tennis Association and Mr. Vivek Kholi Co Chairman of Stag International, was based on a proposal submitted by the GTTA, the improving participation of our national teams in international competitions, many of the GTTA’s proposed programmes, our synchronization with the ITTF programmes and input from the ITTF.

Mr. Vivek Kholi Co Chairman Stag is a former national Table Tennis champion of India.

Guyana has in the past benefitted from Stag equipment through the International Table Tennis Federation development grants which has significantly helped in the development of the sport in Guyana. However, this has been the first independently negotiated sponsorship deal between the Guyana Table Tennis Association, which will last for four (4) years and will see the Guyana Table Tennis Association receiving an equipment grant every two years.

Guyana has now become the 41st country to be independently sponsored by Stag International.

The sponsorship includes the provision of the following:

National team Uniform kits

• Track suits

• Playing Shirts

• Shorts and Skirts

• Kit Bags

• Towels

• Socks

Equipment Sponsorship Support:

Provision of equipment support to our national federation, competition tables, surrounds; score counters, balls which includes the following equipment:

60 Dozens 3 Star Balls

60 Dozen Training Balls

12 Umpire Tables

12 Score Boards

11 Regular I.T.T.F Approved Competition Tables (Americas 16 Model)

1 Show Court Complete Set

60 Surrounds

Extension of competitive discounted prices on future purchases of equipment

Sponsorship and provision of equipment support for the hosting of International events

GTTA’s President Comments

As a Global manufacturer and leader of table tennis and sports equipment STAG International has truly demonstrated its commitment to the development of the sport of table tennis globally and will truly help Guyana to complement many of its development programmes and strategy.

The company has truly demonstrated its commitment and support towards Guyana’s table tennis development, which will truly have allowed us to achieve great heights as we embark on this new chapter of engagement.

The executive committee of the GTTA is truly elated by this development, these are the pillars we believe that are needed to be established in order to establish the framework for the growth of the sport, we therefore will endeavour to explore ways of maximizing the potential of our relationships and this sponsorship arrangement, in view of adding value.

The GTTA is grateful to the Guyana Olympic association for extending support in assisting the association with the payment of the freight charges.

The equipment will be used for Guyana’s hosting of the 2019 61st Caribbean Senior Table Tennis championships and Pan American Games and Cup Qualification events scheduled for the 23rd to 31st March 2019 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue Guyana.