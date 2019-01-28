Growing security concern as some Venezuelans committing serious offences in Guyana

Some police officials are expressing concern at the growing number of Venezuelans who are committing serious offences here, after fleeing unrest in their homeland.

Most of the offences are minor ones, such as

overstaying.

Others, though, have been charged with trafficking in narcotics, illegal gun and ammo possession, possession of grenades, immigration fraud and also armed robbery.

Security officials are also concerned at the increased presence of the violent ‘Sindicato’ gang members who have been robbing and harassing miners and others traversing the border areas.

Just about two weeks ago, a suspected Sindicato gang member was killed after he and other heavily armed men attacked a mining camp at Black Water, Cuyuni, Region Seven.

In November 2018, a 38-year-old Guyanese policeman was shot in the lower back around noon yesterday, reportedly by suspected members of the dreaded Venezuela Sindicato gang.

At the time, he was travelling with civilians in the Cuyuni River, near Butanuamu Creek Point.

Though most of Venezuelans plead guilty on their first court appearance, some have denied the charges against them. When the latter occurs, they are usually remanded to prison by the presiding magistrates who would cite them being a flight risk.

However, their lawyers would secure bail for them at the High Court.

In a most recent case, two suspected ‘Sindicato’ gang members were remanded to prison after they were allegedly caught with two grenades in their pants crotch.

Luis Alfredo Gonzalez, 37 and Daniel Alberto Munoz, 27, both pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on January 17, at Mode Hole, Cuyuni River, Essequibo, they each had in their possession a hand grenade, when they were not licensed firearm holders.

The men appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Marcus-Isaacs in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. They spoke through an interpreter.

The men told the court that they were passengers in a boat when they were approached by a group of men who told them to place the grenades in the crotches of their pants. They also claimed that the men threatened to harm their families if they did not comply.

The Magistrate after listening to the men entered a not guilty plea on their behalf.

According to reports, on the day in question, members of the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Defence Force were on patrol duties in the Eteringbang area when they intercepted a boat with 17 passengers comprising Venezuelans and Guyanese.

The court heard that a search was conducted on the defendants who were acting in a suspicious manner and the two hand grenades were found in their crotch. The men were then arrested and taken into custody.

Further investigations carried out reportedly revealed that both defendants are part of the Sindicato Gang.

The Prosecutor opposed to bail being granted to the defendants on the grounds, that they are not Guyanese and are likely to flee the jurisdiction.

The Magistrate after listening to Prosecutor remanded both men to prison.

A Venezuelan boat captain was also recently charged and remanded for having an illegal gun and ammunition.

Thirty seven-year-old Jose Manoeiro pleaded not guilty to two charges, which alleged that on January 17, last at Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River, he had four live rounds of 7.62X51 ammunition and 7.62X39 round ammunition.

Police said that the ammunition was found inside a bag that belonged to him after a search was carried out on a boat. He was remanded to prison until March 18, when he will appear in the Kamarang Magistrates’ Court.

Also before the court are three Venezuelans who allegedly entered Guyana and failed to present themselves to an immigration officer. Feito Jose Perez Reyez, 27, Alexis Jose Campero Medina, 30, and Aldrondro Rojo Belia, 25, were accused of failing to present themselves to an immigration officer after entering Guyana by sea at Imbotero, Barima-Waini, on December 22, 2018.

According to reports, the three Venezuelans entered Guyana illegally and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer. They were remanded to prison for the offence after pleading not guilty to the charge.

Also, charged is 19-year-old Asdrobal Gonzalez Berio who is accused of committing an armed robbery in the North West Magisterial District.

It is alleged that on December 14, at Kumaka, North West, Berio, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Elroy Bisnauth of a Yamaha engine, valued $240,000 and a cellphone valued $10,000.

Berio, who has no identification documents, nor, fixed placed of abode, was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

His matter was however transformed to the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.

Franklin Gonsalves, 29, another Venezuelan, who told the court that he is a miner was charged and remanded to prison after being charged with having two pounds of marijuana for trafficking.

The charge against Gonsalves stated that on July 9, 2018, at Kaikan Village, he had 1,000 grams of cannabis for trafficking. He appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charge.

According to information, the drugs were found in a transparent plastic bowl, which was in a bag that Gonsalves was carrying.

Another Venezuelan, Angelica Malave was charged last year with aiding in the trafficking of 11 kilograms of cocaine that was uncovered during a bust by ranks of Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU).

The charge against Malave alleged that between September 1st, 2017 and January 2nd, 2018, she aided Gavin Adams and Yeison Sanchez to traffic11.410 kilogrammes of cocaine.

She was however, cleared of the charge due to insufficient evidence by the Prosecution. The drug bust was made after a raid was conducted at Barrow Street, Republic Park, East Bank Demerara.

During the raid, 10 blocks of cocaine, with an estimated street value of US$350,000, were found. Three speedboats and engine, a car, 11 mobile phones and a quantity of foreign and local currency were also found.

Two women, who were nabbed at a roadblock were charged and fined for crossing a land frontier and failing to present themselves to an immigration officer.

Julianne Perez and Barbara Amundharan, both 20, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

They pleaded guilty to the charge, which alleged that on December 28, 2018 at Lethem in the Rupununi Magisterial District, they entered Guyana by crossing a land frontier and failed to present themselves to an immigration officer.

The women who spoke through a Spanish interpreter stated that due to the financial situation in Venezuela, they came to Guyana to get a better life and to work and provide for their families.

The court heard that the defendants came to Guyana and were staying at a hotel in Georgetown. On the day in question, they were heading to Mabura to work.

The magistrate after listening to defendants fined them $30,000 each. Failure to pay the fines will result in four weeks imprisonment. Upon paying the fine or spending the time, the court ordered that the women be deported.

Police Prosecutor Suemile Evans, told the court that on the day in question; ranks stopped a minibus, which was travelling to Mabura. The Venezuelans were asked to present their passport to the officers and they told the officers that they had no passports. As a result, they were arrested and taken to Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters (CID).

Also before the court is 21-year-old Moses Chappell, who was slapped with two counts of simple larceny. The first charge alleged that on May 31, 2018 at Moruca, North West District, he stole one outboard engine valued $631,550, property of Orlando Charles.

It was further alleged that on May 31, 2018 at Aquaro, Moruca, North West District, he stole one boat valued $300,000, property of Terrence Henry.

The court heard both articles were recovered; however, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing that he is not a Guyanese. The prosecutor added that if bail is granted to the defendant, he will not return to court for the trial.

The defendant was allegedly staying at relatives in Guyana when he committed the offences.

A teenager who admitted to stealing a quantity of cash from a businesswoman to purchase clothing was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

The 17 year-old will be deported to his homeland after serving the jail time.

Louiz Marques appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

He admitted to the charge, which stated that between July 1, 2018 and July 2, 2018 at Water Front, Port Kaituma, North West Magisterial District, he stole $410,000 cash, property of Sabrina Johnson.

The court head the victim is the proprietor of a general store at Water Front Port Kaituma. The prosecutor said that on the day in question, Marques went to the woman’s store to purchase a haversack.

While the woman was attending to Marques, someone called out for her and she left and went outside. The woman returned a few minutes later and the defendant paid her for the haversack and left the store.

The woman then proceeded to a shelf where she had left the money mentioned in the charge. It was then she discovered that the monies, which were the previous day’s sale, missing.

She reported the matter to the Port Kaituma Police Station. The matter was then investigated and the Marques was arrested and taken into custody.

After being cautioned, he admitted to the offence stating that he took the money to buy clothes.

The prosecutor added that there is no document to prove that the defendant entered the country legally. Marques, who spoke through an interpreter, told the court that he stole the money to buy clothes.

The Magistrate added that upon serving the jail term, he will be escorted to the nearest port of exit back to Venezuela.

Just recently, the Immigration Department recorded almost 2,800 Venezuelans who have entered Guyana for refuge, as a result of the political and economic crisis in their home country. Guyana has been organizing to identify the needs and vulnerabilities of this population. According to the, International Organisation on Migration (IOM), the Venezuelans’ needs include documentation, food, employment or income-generating activities, and healthcare.

Since the arrival of the first group of Venezuelan refugees, Guyana has been providing relief. However, this situation is unusual because it is compounded by another issue, a border dispute between the two countries, which has hindered relations for over a century.