GPHC cancer deaths…Hospital assures of ‘thorough, transparent investigation’, yet to release findings

Jan 28, 2019

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) expressed its condolences, yesterday, to the families of three children who died while undergoing cancer treatment at the hospital.
The families of Curwayne Edwards, Roshani Seegobin and Sharezer Mendonca are yet to receive conclusive details on the cause of the children’s death, though Kaieteur News was told that the hospital’s investigations have already concluded that an intravenous medication, Vincristine, was administered to the spine, instead of the vein.
Vincristine is marketed under the brand name Oncovin, with strict instructions to refrain from administration to the spinal cord.
The hospital, in a statement made yesterday, notified the public that the Board Chair, Ms. Kesaundra met with the mother and relatives of Mendonca on Friday last and expressed her sympathies.
The hospital also noted that it is seeking to provide support for the healthcare professionals involved in this matter, “who themselves are experiencing a considerable amount of trauma and anxiety.”
The statement assured that none of these professionals in question acted with intent to harm the patients.
The family of Sharezer Mendonca awaits the results of the second post mortem examination, slated for today at 8:00hrs. The examination will be conducted in the presence of an independent pathologist from Trinidad, by request of the Mendonca family.

