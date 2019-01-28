GCA’s NBS 2nd division cricket round up…Wins for DCC, GCC & Police

McPherson, Ali-Mohammed, Persaud score 50s, Azeez bags 5-21

By Sean Devers

Renaldo Ali-Mohammed (54), Charwayne McPherson (50) and Joshua Persaud (50) and off-spinner Azeem Azeez (5-21) achieved personal milestones in the latest round of the GCA’s NBS 40 overs second division cricket competition where five games were scheduled in the City.

Police got a Walk-over from Sophia at Eve Leary, DCC beat MYO by seven wickets at DCC and GCC defeated Transport SC at Bourda, while the Malteenoes, UG match at MYO and the Everest, Diplomats game at Everest were washed out due to overnight and early morning rain.

At DCC, In a rain affected encounter which was reduced to 38 overs due to a 30-minute late start, the host prevailed after reaching 117-3 off 21.1 overs replying to MYO’s 114 all out from 28.2 over to secure their spot in the semis with one match to play.

MYO, despite their loss, ended their allotment of games ahead of DCC and are also into the final-four.

Richard Latif top scored with 31 before he was bowled by left-arm teenage spinner Ashmead Nedd (4-30), but only Saheed Gittens (23) and Naveed Ali (18) got into double figures before being both removed by leg-spinner Steven Sankar (3-35).

This was after Shafick Ishmile (9) and Latif had given the Woolford Avenue side a 36-run opening stand on a slow track and sluggish outfield.

When DCC began their run-chase, Sachin Singh (17) was removed by Gittens at 24-1 before Raymond Perez who hit four fours, including an imperious drive through cover, was LBW to Ishmile at 51-2.

Rain stopped play at 74-2 after 15 overs and when play restarted under ominous clouds DCC needed 41 from 23 overs with rain again threating.

Alphius Bookie (19) was trapped LBW to Ishmile (2-21) at 101-3 but Persaud who played several audacious shots in his unbeaten 50 with six fours and two sixes ended the contest in style. With four for his fifty and three to a swept boundary from Persaud formalised the victory.

At Bourda, TSC asked GCC to bat and led by the extremely talented but temperamental Ali-Mohammed, who hit two fours and five sixes in 54, reached 200 all out in 38 overs.

Winston Forrester (40) added 59 for the first wicket with Martin Pestano-Bell (23), while Timothy McAlmont (17) and Mahendra Dindyal (12) also reached double figures.

Azeez grabbed 5-21 and got support from McPherson who took 2-29 for TSC who were restricted 138-9 despite McPherson’s even 50 decorated with a four and two sixes, but only Sunil Singh, who smashed four boundaries in 23, Azeez (18), Devaughn Nandan (14) and Oslyn Batson (10) reached double figures.

Deonarine Seegobin had 4-5 after Ali-Mohammed removed Nandan and Singh to end with 2-21.

GCC and TSCare in a four team race for the semi-finals.