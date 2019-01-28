Dem got nuff jackasses who willing to argue

Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Jan 28, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
People always arguing and ever since Charranrass vote fuh de no confidence motion in de parliament, more people arguing about everything. Sometimes when people stop to listen, dem got to wonder why dem have an argument in de first place.
Dem boys remember de argument between a tiger and a jackass. Dis was de argument.
De donkey said to de tiger, “The grass is blue”.
Tiger seh, “No. De grass is green.’
De discussion get heated. Both of dem holding to dem view. Nobody giving an inch and nobody listening to de reasoning. In de end, dem decide to go to de King of de Jungle—de Lion.
De Lion was sitting on he throne in de middle of de jungle. De Jackass start yelling before de Tiger could seh anything.
“Your Highness, de grass is blue, isn’t it?”
Lion seh, “Yes de grass is blue”
De Jackass seh, “Dis Tiger does not believe. He get me vex; he should be punished properly. De King declared, “Tiger would be jailed fuh a year.”
De Jackass hear de verdict and he start to jump up in de jungle, shouting at de top of he voice all de time.
De Tiger get jail fuh a year. He tun to de Lion. “Why Your Highness? De grass is green. Isn’t it?”
Lion seh, “Yes.”
“Then why you sending me to jail fuh a year?”
Lion tun and tell him, “You not going to jail because de grass is green or blue. You going to jail because you debating wid dat stupid jackass.
Brave and intelligent creatures like you have argued wid a jackass and then come to me to get a decision.”
De moral of de story is in 2019 give yuh vote to de best candidate. Just don’t debate wid jackasses or you will be punished fuh de next five years.”
Talk half and always look who you arguing wid.
Jan 28, 2019The customary one-day tournament that is sponsored by Bounty Farm and Antonio’s Grille, which opens the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) calendar, got underway yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium,...
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Brian Rodway died more than twenty-five years ago. I got to know him at the beginning of the seventies. I met him when I... more
All across Guyana, the poor are setting up little trays, ice coolers and tents at road corners and on parapets. They are... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]