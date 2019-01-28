Dem got nuff jackasses who willing to argue

People always arguing and ever since Charranrass vote fuh de no confidence motion in de parliament, more people arguing about everything. Sometimes when people stop to listen, dem got to wonder why dem have an argument in de first place.

Dem boys remember de argument between a tiger and a jackass. Dis was de argument.

De donkey said to de tiger, “The grass is blue”.

Tiger seh, “No. De grass is green.’

De discussion get heated. Both of dem holding to dem view. Nobody giving an inch and nobody listening to de reasoning. In de end, dem decide to go to de King of de Jungle—de Lion.

De Lion was sitting on he throne in de middle of de jungle. De Jackass start yelling before de Tiger could seh anything.

“Your Highness, de grass is blue, isn’t it?”

Lion seh, “Yes de grass is blue”

De Jackass seh, “Dis Tiger does not believe. He get me vex; he should be punished properly. De King declared, “Tiger would be jailed fuh a year.”

De Jackass hear de verdict and he start to jump up in de jungle, shouting at de top of he voice all de time.

De Tiger get jail fuh a year. He tun to de Lion. “Why Your Highness? De grass is green. Isn’t it?”

Lion seh, “Yes.”

“Then why you sending me to jail fuh a year?”

Lion tun and tell him, “You not going to jail because de grass is green or blue. You going to jail because you debating wid dat stupid jackass.

Brave and intelligent creatures like you have argued wid a jackass and then come to me to get a decision.”

De moral of de story is in 2019 give yuh vote to de best candidate. Just don’t debate wid jackasses or you will be punished fuh de next five years.”

Talk half and always look who you arguing wid.