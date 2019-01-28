Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

CORRECTION – Banks DIH objects to additional $534,000 corporation tax

Jan 28, 2019 News 0

Kaieteur News wishes to correct an error carried in our Sunday edition, yesterday, titled ‘Banks DIH objects to GRA’s additional $534,000 corporation tax’.
The Notice of Assessment from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) requested Banks DIH to pay off an additional corporation tax, after it rejected the company’s claim for impairment losses on financial assets as determined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with Section 16(I)(e) of the Income Tax Act.
The amount GRA requested is $534.416M, not $534,000. Kaieteur News apologises for this error.

