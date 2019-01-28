CORRECTION – Banks DIH objects to additional $534,000 corporation tax

Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News wishes to correct an error carried in our Sunday edition, yesterday, titled ‘Banks DIH objects to GRA’s additional $534,000 corporation tax’.
The Notice of Assessment from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) requested Banks DIH to pay off an additional corporation tax, after it rejected the company’s claim for impairment losses on financial assets as determined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with Section 16(I)(e) of the Income Tax Act.
The amount GRA requested is $534.416M, not $534,000. Kaieteur News apologises for this error.
Jan 28, 2019The customary one-day tournament that is sponsored by Bounty Farm and Antonio’s Grille, which opens the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) calendar, got underway yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium,...
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Brian Rodway died more than twenty-five years ago. I got to know him at the beginning of the seventies. I met him when I... more
All across Guyana, the poor are setting up little trays, ice coolers and tents at road corners and on parapets. They are... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]