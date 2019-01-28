Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM

Brenessa Thompson shatters Guyana’s indoor 200m record

Jan 28, 2019 Sports 0

Chance also in winners’ row last weekend

Arinze Chance

Brenessa Thompson (facebook)

Overseas-based student athletes Brenessa Thompson and Arinze Chance both notched victories last weekend in their favoured races, but Thompson’s win was more memorable as she smashed Guyana’s indoor 200m record by more than half a second.
Competing at the 2019 Tech Classic for the Texas A&M University, Thompson blazed the indoor track in 23.02 seconds to win the 200m race ahead of Anglerne Annelus (23.16 seconds) of USC and her Texas A&M teammate, Diamond Spaulding (23.28 seconds).
The previous 200m indoor track record of Guyana was held by Angela Corlette who ran 23.63 seconds in 2008.
Thompson’s time is the second fastest this year and this augurs well with the athlete who is aiming to represent Guyana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, Chance, who broke Guyana’s 400m indoor record last year, continued his good form as well, during last Saturday’s Dr. Sander Columbia track meet at the Armory Center in New York, where he won the 400m in a time of 47.40 seconds.
During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Chance noted that his time in the final was some ways off his record breaking 46.15 seconds last week since he just cruised through and didn’t push his body. The quarter mile specialist is aiming at qualifying for the World Championships this September which will be held in Doha, Qatar.

