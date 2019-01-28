Brenessa Thompson shatters Guyana’s indoor 200m record

Latest update January 28th, 2019 12:59 AM
Chance also in winners’ row last weekend
Overseas-based student athletes Brenessa Thompson and Arinze Chance both notched victories last weekend in their favoured races, but Thompson’s win was more memorable as she smashed Guyana’s indoor 200m record by more than half a second.
Competing at the 2019 Tech Classic for the Texas A&M University, Thompson blazed the indoor track in 23.02 seconds to win the 200m race ahead of Anglerne Annelus (23.16 seconds) of USC and her Texas A&M teammate, Diamond Spaulding (23.28 seconds).
The previous 200m indoor track record of Guyana was held by Angela Corlette who ran 23.63 seconds in 2008.
Thompson’s time is the second fastest this year and this augurs well with the athlete who is aiming to represent Guyana at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Meanwhile, Chance, who broke Guyana’s 400m indoor record last year, continued his good form as well, during last Saturday’s Dr. Sander Columbia track meet at the Armory Center in New York, where he won the 400m in a time of 47.40 seconds.
During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Chance noted that his time in the final was some ways off his record breaking 46.15 seconds last week since he just cruised through and didn’t push his body. The quarter mile specialist is aiming at qualifying for the World Championships this September which will be held in Doha, Qatar.
Jan 28, 2019The customary one-day tournament that is sponsored by Bounty Farm and Antonio’s Grille, which opens the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) calendar, got underway yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium,...
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Jan 28, 2019
Brian Rodway died more than twenty-five years ago. I got to know him at the beginning of the seventies. I met him when I... more
All across Guyana, the poor are setting up little trays, ice coolers and tents at road corners and on parapets. They are... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Over the last few days, there has been a serious overreach by Luis Almagro, of the authority he has... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]