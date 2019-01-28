Bounty Farm/Antonio’s Grille one-day tourney..Hikers and GBTI take top honours

The customary one-day tournament that is sponsored by Bounty Farm and Antonio’s Grille, which opens the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) calendar, got underway yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence with the Hikers men and GBTI GCC women winning their respective categories.

The day’s play got underway at 09:00hrs with a total of 36 matches being contested.

The women’s final was closely contested between GBTI GCC and Woodpecker Hikers, and it was GCC’s Shebiki Baptiste’s fourth minute field goal that proved to be the decisive strike in the match that produced no more goals after. Hikers came close to scoring many times but could not get past Old Fort’s Julia Gouvia (guest player) who was eventually awarded the female goalkeeper of the tournament award.

The men’s final was contested between archrivals Bounty GCC and Pepsi Hikers and the clash wasn’t short of entertaining as it produced seven goals. Drawing first blood was Hikers’ Aroydy Branford who found the back of the net during his team’s first attacking run of play before Jamarj Assanah scored the first of his brace in the fifth minute to double the lead.

Usual goal threat for GCC, Kevin Spencer pulled a goal back in the eighth minute before Assanah completed his brace two minutes later. Hikers’ and national skipper Robert France added some cushion to the score card with a field goal in the 11th minute which was good enough to make the late last ditch efforts of Kevin Spencer (17th minute) and substitute Philip Fernandes (19th minute) irrelevant as Hikers held on for the 4-3 win.

The most promising junior player award went to Abosaide Cadogan of GBTI GCC, while her team mate Ulrica Sutherland was awarded MVP of the competition.

Christian Sumeer of Pepsi Hikers received the best goalkeeper accolade after only starting hockey a few months ago.

At the conclusion of the event, head of the GHB, Phillip Fernandes gave thanks to the sponsors Bounty Farm and Antonio’s Grille for their continued support and thanked the players and volunteers for their hard work in helping to make hockey a success in Guyana.

The next big event on the GHB’s calendar is the tri-nation series in Canada in March where the men and women’s national teams will be in action. The tri-nation series will be followed by the Pan American Challenge cup which has not yet seen its date and venue being confirmed as yet but that tournament will see both the national men’s and women’s team playing to secure qualification for the Pan American Cup. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)