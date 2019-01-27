UG introduces degree programmes in oil and gas

At an official launch on Friday, The University of Guyana (UG) launched two degree programmes which are aimed at getting Guyanese ready to function in the oil and gas sector.

The programmes are the Associate Degree in Science (Petroleum Engineering), which is being offered in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI); and a Master’s Degree in Science (Petroleum Engineering), which is being done in partnership with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT). .

Vice-Chancellor of UG Professor Dr. Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith said, “We found it necessary to build partnerships to tap into the expertise of people who are in Guyana and out of Guyana.”

“This programme is enabled to help us deal with some realities that we aren’t able to deal with ourselves.”

According to him, the pursuit of partnerships will be more forthcoming as the university serves to meet the needs of the country–beyond oil and gas development.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UWI, Professor Brian Copeland, posited that locals ought to position themselves to foster development in their country and contribute to the development of the Caribbean.

“These degree programmes are the first critical steps which would equip and encourage graduates to take responsibility to use their knowledge and expertise to ensure that there is accountability for Guyana’s natural resource.”

In a recent forum hosted by the Energy Department, UG Registrar, Dr. Nigel Gravesande, informed young people about the programmes and also indicated that there were already 74 persons who would have signed up for them.

Dr. Gravesande had stated that the Associate Degree will be a two-year, full-time programme of study in which a strong foundation in Mathematics, Physics, and fundamentals in Petroleum technology will be established during the first year of study.

In the first semester of the first year, he emphasized that students will be required to complete a workshop skills training course to help them with the practical or hands on skills that will be required for the industry.

In the second semester of the first year, emphasis will be focused on the technical aspects of Petroleum Engineering. These include drilling, production, reservoir characterization, and management skills.

All students will be required to complete a mandatory in-house industry project which will incorporate the knowledge gained from all the courses covered in the Associate Degree Programme.

Once successful, the students can choose to move on to the Master Degree programme in Petroleum Engineering.