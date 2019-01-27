Trophy Stall confirms Magnum Mash Cup support -kick off set for Feb. 2

Trophy Stall of Bourda Market followed closely in the footsteps of the National Sports Commission after confirming its support for the upcoming second edition of the Magnum Mash Cup which is set to kick off on February 2, at the National Gymnasium.

During a simple ceremony that was conducted at the entity’s location on Friday, Managing Director Ramesh Sunich handed over the second and third place trophies to Organising Committee member Esan Griffith, who thanked the proprietor for his continued support for sports.

Griffith added that what Sunich has done over the years towards the development of sports is truly commendable and urged more business entities to come on board and offer their assistance as well.

Sunich in his remarks pledged future assistance to the promoter and wished that the tournament garners the necessary success and achieve its intended goal.

The competition will be played over nine (9) days and promises enthralling action for the fans with most of the country’s top futsal teams already confirming their participation in the year’s opening tournament which carries prize monies in excess of $1.2 million along with trophies.

The winning team will receive $600,000 + Trophy, runner-up $300,000 + Trophy, third place $200,000 + Trophy and fourth place $100,000.

The other playing dates are: February 5, 9, 13, 16, 19, 21, 24 and March 3 when the final will be played.

Meanwhile, teams can uplift registration forms from the Key Shop on Carmichael Street next door to Oasis Café or contact Esan Griffith on tele #644-1416.

Meanwhile, the groups are seen below:

Group-A

Bent Street

Avocado Ballers

Kingston

Melanie Trendsetters

Group-B

Gold is Money

Stabroek Ballers

California Square

Capital FC

Group-C

Silver Bullets

Tiger Bay

Sophia

Rhythm Ballers

Group-D

Ol Skool Ballers

Broad Street

Quiet Storm

Showstoppers

Group-E

Leopold Street

Albouystown

Ansa McAl All-Stars

Agricola

Group-F

Future Stars

Buxton Diamond

Alexander Village

North Ruimveldt

Group-G

Back Circle

North East La Penitence

BV-B

Good-Life

Group-H

Sparta Boss

Mocha

Swag Entertainment

Gaza Squad

Day-1

North East La Penitence vs Good-Life

Alexander Village vs Buxton Diamond

Swag Entertainment vs Gaza Squad

Broad Street vs Quiet Storm

Showstoppers vs Ol Skool Ballers

Leopold Street vs Ansa McAl

Agricola vs Albouystown

Back Circle vs BV-B

Future Stars vs North Ruimveldt

Sparta Boss vs Mocha

Day-2

BV-B vs Good-Life

Kingston vs Avocado Ballers

Tigerbay vs Rhythm Ballers

Gold is Money vs Stabroek Ballers

Capital FC vs California Square

Kingston vs Avocado Ballers

Sophia vs Silver Bullets

Sparta Boss vs Gaza Squad

Bent Street vs Melanie

Day-3

Ansa McAl vs Agricola

Sophia vs Rhythm Ballers

Stabroek Ballers vs Capital FC

Melanie vs Kingston

Showstoppers vs Quiet Storm

Swag Entertainment vs Mocha

Alexander Village vs North Ruimveldt

Silver Bullets vs Tigerbay

Back Circle vs North East La Penitence

Gold is Money vs California Square

Day-4

Mocha vs Gaza Squad

Ol Skool Ballers vs Quiet Storm

Broad Street vs Showstoppers

Back Circle vs Good-Life

Buxton Diamond vs North Ruimveldt

Gold is Money vs Capital FC

Alexander Village vs Future Stars

Tigerbay vs Sophia

Bent Street vs Avocado Ballers

Leopold Street vs Albouystown

Day-5

Ansa McAl vs Albouystown

North East La Penitence vs BV-B

Stabroek Ballers vs California Square

Rhythm Ballers vs Silver Bullets

Ol Skool Ballers vs Broad Street

Avocado Ballers vs Melanie

Bent Street vs Kingston

Future Stars vs Buxton Diamond

Leopold Street vs Agricola

Sparta Boss vs Swag Entertainment