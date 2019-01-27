Trophy Stall confirms Magnum Mash Cup support -kick off set for Feb. 2

Latest update January 27th, 2019 12:59 AM
Trophy Stall of Bourda Market followed closely in the footsteps of the National Sports Commission after confirming its support for the upcoming second edition of the Magnum Mash Cup which is set to kick off on February 2, at the National Gymnasium.
During a simple ceremony that was conducted at the entity’s location on Friday, Managing Director Ramesh Sunich handed over the second and third place trophies to Organising Committee member Esan Griffith, who thanked the proprietor for his continued support for sports.
Griffith added that what Sunich has done over the years towards the development of sports is truly commendable and urged more business entities to come on board and offer their assistance as well.
Sunich in his remarks pledged future assistance to the promoter and wished that the tournament garners the necessary success and achieve its intended goal.
The competition will be played over nine (9) days and promises enthralling action for the fans with most of the country’s top futsal teams already confirming their participation in the year’s opening tournament which carries prize monies in excess of $1.2 million along with trophies.
The winning team will receive $600,000 + Trophy, runner-up $300,000 + Trophy, third place $200,000 + Trophy and fourth place $100,000.
The other playing dates are: February 5, 9, 13, 16, 19, 21, 24 and March 3 when the final will be played.
Meanwhile, teams can uplift registration forms from the Key Shop on Carmichael Street next door to Oasis Café or contact Esan Griffith on tele #644-1416.
Meanwhile, the groups are seen below:
Group-A
Bent Street
Avocado Ballers
Kingston
Melanie Trendsetters
Group-B
Gold is Money
Stabroek Ballers
California Square
Capital FC
Group-C
Silver Bullets
Tiger Bay
Sophia
Rhythm Ballers
Group-D
Ol Skool Ballers
Broad Street
Quiet Storm
Showstoppers
Group-E
Leopold Street
Albouystown
Ansa McAl All-Stars
Agricola
Group-F
Future Stars
Buxton Diamond
Alexander Village
North Ruimveldt
Group-G
Back Circle
North East La Penitence
BV-B
Good-Life
Group-H
Sparta Boss
Mocha
Swag Entertainment
Gaza Squad
Day-1
North East La Penitence vs Good-Life
Alexander Village vs Buxton Diamond
Swag Entertainment vs Gaza Squad
Broad Street vs Quiet Storm
Showstoppers vs Ol Skool Ballers
Leopold Street vs Ansa McAl
Agricola vs Albouystown
Back Circle vs BV-B
Future Stars vs North Ruimveldt
Sparta Boss vs Mocha
Day-2
BV-B vs Good-Life
Kingston vs Avocado Ballers
Tigerbay vs Rhythm Ballers
Gold is Money vs Stabroek Ballers
Capital FC vs California Square
Kingston vs Avocado Ballers
Sophia vs Silver Bullets
Sparta Boss vs Gaza Squad
Bent Street vs Melanie
Day-3
Ansa McAl vs Agricola
Sophia vs Rhythm Ballers
Stabroek Ballers vs Capital FC
Melanie vs Kingston
Showstoppers vs Quiet Storm
Swag Entertainment vs Mocha
Alexander Village vs North Ruimveldt
Silver Bullets vs Tigerbay
Back Circle vs North East La Penitence
Gold is Money vs California Square
Day-4
Mocha vs Gaza Squad
Ol Skool Ballers vs Quiet Storm
Broad Street vs Showstoppers
Back Circle vs Good-Life
Buxton Diamond vs North Ruimveldt
Gold is Money vs Capital FC
Alexander Village vs Future Stars
Tigerbay vs Sophia
Bent Street vs Avocado Ballers
Leopold Street vs Albouystown
Day-5
Ansa McAl vs Albouystown
North East La Penitence vs BV-B
Stabroek Ballers vs California Square
Rhythm Ballers vs Silver Bullets
Ol Skool Ballers vs Broad Street
Avocado Ballers vs Melanie
Bent Street vs Kingston
Future Stars vs Buxton Diamond
Leopold Street vs Agricola
Sparta Boss vs Swag Entertainment
