Top Cop escapes unhurt after vehicle crashes into water truck

Police Commissioner Leslie James force-issued vehicle crashed into a water truck yesterday afternoon at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.
The commissioner was en route from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to Georgetown, after returning from a trip overseas.
The police commissioner was with his personal assistant and driver when the Land Cruiser collided with GWW 9079, a water van attached to “Horizon Spring” water company, and driven by Romel Lallchan.
The circumstances which led to the accident were unclear. But what was clear from claims by first responders, is both vehicle were heading to Georgetown when the commissioner’s vehicle crashed into the back of the water van on the highway mere feet from Second Street, Covent Garden.
The impact sent the water vehicle ploughing into the rear of another truck that was parked at the side of the road at the time.

Commissioner Leslie James

Lallchan and a porter were immediately pinned in the water van.
The commissioner’s vehicle went on to hit another truck parked on the side of the road.
The front wheel of the police vehicle broke off; and the vehicle ended up facing the opposite direction.
Public spirited citizens immediately rendered assistance. One witness claimed that a man in a black suit came out of the blue and white Land Cruiser seemingly shaken. The commissioner’s assistant who was in the front seat at the time was said to have sustained injuries.
The Guyana Fire Service with the assistance of villagers had to pry the front of the water van open to free the driver and porter who were pinned in the vehicle.
The two men were immediately taken to the Diamond Regional Hospital where one was treated for multiple injuries while another was being treated for a broken leg.
The men were then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further treatment.
Up to press time the Guyana Police Force has not issued a statement as to what exactly transpired and who is responsible for the accident.

