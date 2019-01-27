Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

By Zaheer Mohamed

Off-spinner Joel Spooner and Riyad Latif shared eight wickets between them as Transport Sports Club thumped Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 10 wickets when the Georgetown Cricket Association

Noble House Sea Foods Generation Next U19 100-over tournament commenced yesterday.

Spooner and Latif proved unplayable as they wrecked host GYO for a paltry 49 in 22 overs after they opted to bat. Shamar Phillips made 10 while extras contributed 17. Spooner finished with 4-6 from six overs, while Latif bagged 4-12 from six.

Openers Adrian Hinds and Alvin Mohabir then guided Transports SC to victory as they responded with 54 without loss in 10 overs. Hinds, who finished the game with a six over square leg, made 30 not out while Mohabir got 10.

At Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), the home defeated Eco Champs by 10 wickets. Batting first, Eco Champs were sent packing for 45. Deqwan Bamfield captured three wickets while Jason Holder and Qumar Torrington had two each. Opener Sachin Singh then blasted two fours and four sixes in a quick fire 36 as DCC responded with 46 without loss in 2.3 overs; Tameshwar Permaul made five.

At Malteenoes SC, the host overcame Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) by 156 runs. Malteenoes SC scored 268 all out in 49.1 overs, taking first strike. Having lost the early wicket of W. McPherson for one, Shamar Yearwood and Tuen Hicks added 88 for the second wicket to lay the foundation before Hicks was dismissed for 30 with four fours. Yearwood reached the boundary seven times before he was caught off M. Jahmer for 43. Jeremiah Scott struck nine fours and one six in a top score of 68 while Ntini Permaul and Kester McAlister made 32 and 28 respectively down the order. B. Bowen, Jahmer and D. Ramsaroop took two wickets each.

MYO replied with 111 all out in 36.3 overs. Niran Bissu struck five fours and one six in scoring 41 while M. Jahmer made 18 and B. Bowen 14; Jeremiah Scott picked up 3-10, Wayne Bollers 2-8, Ray Seecharran 2-23 and Ntini Permaul 2-23.

At GNIC SC, Queen’s College overcame the home team by six wickets. GNIC SC batted first and were bowled out for 78 in 30 overs. Amos Sarwan made 21; Navindra Persaud grabbed 4-12 and Anthony Singh 3-9. Queen’s College replied with 79-4 in 12 overs with Persaud scoring 33 and T. Allen 25. Dwayne Dick claimed 3-15.

At, Everest Cricket Club, the host and Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) played to a draw. Ariel Tilku and S. Premchand added 46 for the opening to give Everest CC a decent start before the former went for 13. Premchand struck six fours and two sixes in scoring 51 and shared in useful partnerships with R. Mohamed (11) and C. Gilgeous (19). Ushardeva Balgobin then blasted seven fours and five sixes in a robust 81 off 67 balls to propel his team batting. He dominated a sixth wicket stand of 63 with A. Beharry (29) as Everest rattled up 269 in 53.3 overs. Z. Jodah, D. Andrews, C. Pollard and Mavindra Dindyal took two wickets each.

GCC lost opener A. Rodrigues for three before L. Seeram and Dindyal added 42 for the second wicket. Seeram hit two fours before he departed for 23 while Dindyal struck five fours in scoring 29. R. Phillips hit three fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score 48 while Z. Jodah made 31 with four fours as GCC responded with 213-6 when their allotted overs (47) expired. S. Premchand had 2-33.