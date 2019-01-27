Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on today at Pomona ground

The Rising Star’s Sports Club in Collaboration with RG Mining Enterprise will be hosting its Annual “Grand Slam ” knock out Hardball competition in the form of a Super “6” Today at the Pomona Cricket Ground.

There should be intense competition between bat and ball as top teams in South Essequibo battle for bragging rights.

All teams affiliated to the South Cricket Committee were invited to participate and Norman Fredricks, Chandy Jairam and Javid Azeez are included in the Jaguars line-up, while Recko Doobay, Bristol and Sydney Richard are expected to turn out for United Warriors.

Ravi Beharry, Royan Fredrick and Garfield Phillips are among those in the Aurora Knights Riders unit, while Ramnarine Ragoobeer, Mahendra Basdeo and Ramkisoon will play for Hiberina.

Ricardo Peters, Rohit Latchman, Sachin Persaud and Kurty Jones should be on show for Rising star’s, Gavindra Sharma, Moses Ferriera and Andy Dass should play for GT Warriors, while players from Young Guns will be also be keen to showcase their talent and skill with bat and ball.

This competition was due to be played off last December but due to the unfavourable weather was rescheduled for today.

Chairman of the South Cricket Committee, Andy Ramnarine, who is the also the secretary of Rising Star’s SC, is the coordinator for the event. (Sean Devers)