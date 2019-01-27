Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite clash with KMTC Phagwah meet Preparations begin for Triple Crown opener February 24

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee has disclosed that they will maintain the racing dates for 2019 that it has released with the Triple Crown horseracing championship being the major draw on the programme.

Nasrudeen Mohamed Jnr. responding to recent comments by Justice Cecil Kennard President of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) said, they initially made efforts to not have a clash of race dates but received no response and decided to go ahead and publish their programme so fans and horse owners would make the necessary preparations for the races.

Mohamed Jnr. stated that they set their dates three months before the end of the year, well aware that KMTC would stage their event before or after the Phagwah holiday. He also indicated that they wrote to Secretary of the KMTC on the matter and never received a response so they went ahead with their plans for the March 24 date.

That matter aside, the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee is forging ahead with plans for the start of the 2019 season which is set for February 24th with the start of the Triple Crown at the Rising Sun Turf Club. Mohamed Jnr. noted that this meet is the start of the Triple which will see 27 races being staged within a 65 day period with over $25M on offer for the outstanding performers. The other dates set for the Triple are March 24th and April 21st.

Mohamed Jnr. informed that the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee would be providing transportation for horses on the Corentyne and West Berbice participating in the event. Also, they will give a free bag of feed to each horse owner that takes part in all three legs of the Triple Crown.

The First Leg of the Triple Crown provisional programme is:

No CLASS DIST. 1st PRIZE

1 C-Class & Lower 1400M $1,000,000

2 3YrsOld Guy Bred 1400M $400,000

3 F-Class 1100M $350,000

4 H-Class 1100M $300,000

5 I-Class 1400M $240,000

6 J-Class 1400M $230,000

7 K-Class 1100M $220,000

8 L-Class 1100M $200,000

9 L class 1100M $150,000