“Guyana should not be overly dependent on oil and gas”- says Prof. Brian Copeland

From the expectations of oil and gas, it is highly recommended to Guyana that it implement measures and work towards not being overly dependent on the sector.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Professor Brian Copeland, made this recommendation at the launching of two programmes by the University of Guyana (UG), on Friday. The programmes are geared towards filling the gap to prepare Guyanese to function in the oil and gas sector.

One programme will lead to a Master’s degree in the oil and gas sector. The other will lead to an Associate degree. The courses would be pursued in conjunction with the University of the West Indies and the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

He noted that the first graduates of these new programmes will be expected to offer solutions to the very real problems of Guyana and in doing so, address the many anticipated and expected challenges as the country transforms.

Copeland suggested that in taking command of the emerging sector, Guyanese need to think of long-term, strategic and sustainable development.

“The country should be careful to not create a society that is overly dependent on the state for all of its needs.”

He gave this caution as a reference to the infamous ‘Dutch Disease’ which is suffered by many countries worldwide through a reliance on natural resources. The Dutch Disease is an increase in the economic development of a specific sector and a decline in other sectors.

Copeland also advised that persons can create business entities, even small ones, that in turn will help contribute to the country’s economy and more job areas for persons to push their education towards.

“The national education system must ensure that it prepares citizens to successfully function in the world of the future and nurtures a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

While addressing the burning issue where graduates face the challenge of being employed in job positions that are below their academic experience the Professor said, “We strongly believe that these students should be motivated and supported to apply their expertise and inventive talents to the foundation and development of their own enterprises.”

In Guyana’s case, he stressed that innovation-driven entrepreneurship, societal transformation and economic transformation must be a high priority, since the country will have oil as a major income earner. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” he said.