Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers, ESPN and Bagotstown reach quarterfinals

Defending champions Showstoppers, along with former winners ESPN and the relatively young Bagotstown Warriors side, all won their second consecutive group round-robin matches last Friday to solidify their quarterfinal berth in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank zone.

Playing at the Pouderoyen Market tarmac; where will host all the matches of the zone, the venue witnessed the usual large amount of supporters coming out to enjoy another riveting night of street football.

ESPN were the first to book their quarterfinal berth following a 1-0 victory over Brothers United. Trevor Lythcott scored the decisive goal in the fifth minute of the clash that Brothers tried to avoid being needled but to no avail.

Bagotstown Warriors outfoxed Ballers Empire via kicks from the penalty mark, 2-1, following a goalless draw in extra-time. However, on the stroke of full time, Brothers had an excellent opportunity to notch a win after being awarded a questionable penalty that was fervently protested by the Bagotstown men but Ballers failed to convert it.

For the defending champions, Dextroy Adams continued his form and notched the lone goal of his team’s victory against Up-Top Bosses, in the 15th minute.

The final group round-robin matches will get underway next week where the other five quarterfinal spots will be decided. See current group standings below. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)

Group-A

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Showstoppers [q] 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6

Up-Top Bosses 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3

Boom Bang 2 1 1 0 3 -3 3

Up-Like-7 2 0 2 0 3 -3 0

Group-B

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

ESPN [q] 2 2 0 5 0 +5 6

Genna 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3

Brothers United 2 1 1 1 2 -1 3

Dream Team 2 0 2 0 6 -6 0

Group-C

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Jetty 2 2 0 3 3 0 6

Rising Stars 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3

West Side Ballers 2 1 1 3 2 +1 3

Phoenix Ballers 2 0 2 1 4 -3 0

Group-D

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Bagotstown [q] 2 2 0 0 0 0 6

Young Ballers 2 1 1 2 1 +1 3

Ballers Empire 2 1 1 1 0 +1 3

Agricola 2 0 2 1 3 -2 0

Legend

[q]-Qualified to Knockout Round