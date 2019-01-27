Latest update January 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers, ESPN and Bagotstown reach quarterfinals

Jan 27, 2019 Sports 0

 

Defending champions Showstoppers, along with former winners ESPN and the relatively young Bagotstown Warriors side, all won their second consecutive group round-robin matches last Friday to solidify their quarterfinal berth in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank zone.
Playing at the Pouderoyen Market tarmac; where will host all the matches of the zone, the venue witnessed the usual large amount of supporters coming out to enjoy another riveting night of street football.
ESPN were the first to book their quarterfinal berth following a 1-0 victory over Brothers United. Trevor Lythcott scored the decisive goal in the fifth minute of the clash that Brothers tried to avoid being needled but to no avail.
Bagotstown Warriors outfoxed Ballers Empire via kicks from the penalty mark, 2-1, following a goalless draw in extra-time. However, on the stroke of full time, Brothers had an excellent opportunity to notch a win after being awarded a questionable penalty that was fervently protested by the Bagotstown men but Ballers failed to convert it.

Pernell Schultz on the go for ESPN during their 1-0 victory against Brothers’ United.

For the defending champions, Dextroy Adams continued his form and notched the lone goal of his team’s victory against Up-Top Bosses, in the 15th minute.
The final group round-robin matches will get underway next week where the other five quarterfinal spots will be decided. See current group standings below. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)

Group-A
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Showstoppers [q] 2 2 0 4 0 +4 6
Up-Top Bosses 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3
Boom Bang 2 1 1 0 3 -3 3
Up-Like-7 2 0 2 0 3 -3 0
Group-B
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
ESPN [q] 2 2 0 5 0 +5 6
Genna 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3
Brothers United 2 1 1 1 2 -1 3
Dream Team 2 0 2 0 6 -6 0
Group-C

Play between Bagotstown Warriors (on the ball) and Young Ballers on Friday night.

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Jetty 2 2 0 3 3 0 6
Rising Stars 2 1 1 3 1 +2 3
West Side Ballers 2 1 1 3 2 +1 3
Phoenix Ballers 2 0 2 1 4 -3 0
Group-D
Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.
Bagotstown [q] 2 2 0 0 0 0 6
Young Ballers 2 1 1 2 1 +1 3
Ballers Empire 2 1 1 1 0 +1 3
Agricola 2 0 2 1 3 -2 0
Legend
[q]-Qualified to Knockout Round

More in this category

Sports

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on today at Pomona ground

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on...

Jan 27, 2019

  The Rising Star’s Sports Club in Collaboration with RG Mining Enterprise will be hosting its Annual “Grand Slam ” knock out Hardball competition in the form of a Super...
Read More
Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup Qualification with physical evaluation

Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup...

Jan 27, 2019

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie & Savory hit fifties as Police arrest Ace Warriors at MYO

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie...

Jan 27, 2019

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Jan 27, 2019

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite clash with KMTC Phagwah meet Preparations begin for Triple Crown opener February 24

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite...

Jan 27, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers, ESPN and Bagotstown reach quarterfinals

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers,...

Jan 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]