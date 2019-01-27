GPHC Cancer Deaths blamed on misadministration of medication

Though Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) hasn’t revealed the results of its investigation, news reaching this publication reveals that the hospital has already concluded that nothing was wrong with the medication, but with the way it was administered.

Kaieteur News understands that the medications used are called Vincristine and Methotrexate. The latter is administered orally.

Vincristine is a chemotherapy medication used to treat various cancer, including acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease, neuroblastoma, and small cell lung cancer.

The medication is intravenous; it is meant to be given by injection only into a vein. However, GPHC administered the medication through the patients’ spines, causing complications that resulted in their deaths. The symptoms of the misadministration, including paralysis, were evident in all three victims.

Sources indicate that the doctor who administered the drug is a Medical resident at the hospital, and was acting under the direction of her supervisors.

A second post mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on the body of the third victim, Sharezer Mendonca. The hospital had mixed up the body of Mendonca with that of Delecia Willow, on Friday, sending the body on a hearse to the family in Bartica.

On the same day, the hospital, upon realizing the mistake, intercepted the hearse on West Coast Demerara and had the driver travel back to Georgetown.

When the body got back, the family saw stitches on it, which indicated that a post mortem examination was already conducted because of the mix-up, despite the fact that the family, through its lawyers, requested that the post mortem be postponed until Monday.

That post mortem will go as planned, on Monday at 8:00 hrs, in the presence of an independent pathologist from Trinidad. It will be conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh, who also conducted the first examination of the child’s body.