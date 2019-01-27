Latest update January 27th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPHC Cancer Deaths blamed on misadministration of medication

Jan 27, 2019 News 0

 

Though Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) hasn’t revealed the results of its investigation, news reaching this publication reveals that the hospital has already concluded that nothing was wrong with the medication, but with the way it was administered.
Kaieteur News understands that the medications used are called Vincristine and Methotrexate. The latter is administered orally.
Vincristine is a chemotherapy medication used to treat various cancer, including acute lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease, neuroblastoma, and small cell lung cancer.
The medication is intravenous; it is meant to be given by injection only into a vein. However, GPHC administered the medication through the patients’ spines, causing complications that resulted in their deaths. The symptoms of the misadministration, including paralysis, were evident in all three victims.
Sources indicate that the doctor who administered the drug is a Medical resident at the hospital, and was acting under the direction of her supervisors.
A second post mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted on the body of the third victim, Sharezer Mendonca. The hospital had mixed up the body of Mendonca with that of Delecia Willow, on Friday, sending the body on a hearse to the family in Bartica.
On the same day, the hospital, upon realizing the mistake, intercepted the hearse on West Coast Demerara and had the driver travel back to Georgetown.
When the body got back, the family saw stitches on it, which indicated that a post mortem examination was already conducted because of the mix-up, despite the fact that the family, through its lawyers, requested that the post mortem be postponed until Monday.
That post mortem will go as planned, on Monday at 8:00 hrs, in the presence of an independent pathologist from Trinidad. It will be conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh, who also conducted the first examination of the child’s body.

More in this category

Sports

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on today at Pomona ground

Rising Star’s SC’s, RG Mining Enterprise Grand Slam Super 6 on...

Jan 27, 2019

  The Rising Star’s Sports Club in Collaboration with RG Mining Enterprise will be hosting its Annual “Grand Slam ” knock out Hardball competition in the form of a Super...
Read More
Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup Qualification with physical evaluation

Golden Jaguars commence quest for Gold Cup...

Jan 27, 2019

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie & Savory hit fifties as Police arrest Ace Warriors at MYO

GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie...

Jan 27, 2019

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Spooner, Latif wreck GYO, DCC, QC triumph

Jan 27, 2019

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite clash with KMTC Phagwah meet Preparations begin for Triple Crown opener February 24

Jumbo Jet to stage event on March 24 despite...

Jan 27, 2019

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers, ESPN and Bagotstown reach quarterfinals

Guinness Greatest of the Streets Showstoppers,...

Jan 27, 2019

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-jan.-06—2019

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]