GCA’s NBS 2nd division 40-over cricket Boodie & Savory hit fifties as Police arrest Ace Warriors at MYO

By Sean Devers

In scorching heat on the tiny Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) ground, Police arrested Ace Warriors by eight wickets in the only Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs second division match played yesterday.

Leg-spinner Vishal Jaigobin (3-15) and Darson LaRose (2-19) combined to bowl out Ace Warriors for 145 in 30.1 overs as only Colin McPherson (28) and Devendra Lall (25) reached 25 as the Inner City side lost their last six wickets for just 21 runs.

Kevin Boodie who smashed 13 fours and two sixes in a pugnacious 34-ball 68 and a brutal unbeaten 51 from Kemol Savory who faced 25 balls as the Cops galloped to 146-2 in just 13.5 overs as Lall took both of the wickets to fall.

Police asked Ace Warriors to bat first on slow and low track and a fast outfield and Rawle Enmore got going with back-to-back drives to the 40-yard extra-cover boundary off LaRose in the day’s second over.

McPherson was the aggressor and with some audacious shots and dominated the half-century opening stand before Enmore (16) was trapped LBW to LaRose at 51-1, while Hemchand Persaud had McPherson LBW at 65-2.

Laurel Parks looked set for a useful score before, when on 17, he edged Rocky Hudson to slip at 79-3, while Roger Aarons (19) also failed to build on a start and was run out at 102-4.

But the left-handed Lall who hit three fours in his 25 and Yakin Favorit (8) carried the score to 124 with sensible batting before Favorit fell off the bowling of skipper Keston Hardcourt. Favorit was brilliantly caught at mid-on by Rodrigues diving full length forward to trigger a dramatic collapse with saw Ace Warriors slumping for 124-4 to 145 all out.

Miguel Parks (2) was bowled by Jaigobin who also bowled Allister Graham for duck before Lall was removed by LaRose at 141-7. Selwin Collier (8) fell to Jaigobin and Okora Roberts (0) was run out.

When the Lawmen began their hunt of the small target, Rodrigues stroked the expensive Miguel Parks past cover for a couple of boundaries, while Boodie, who could have been charged for Police brutally, launched a vicious attack on Parks; flicking him disdainfully for four before clobbering him back over his head for six.

Boodie was not done yet and jumped on Favourit like a cat upon a mouse and ripped him to sherds with three pugnacious pulls which reached the fence like a bullet.

Rodrigues, the silent partner, was LBW to Lall for 10 at 73-1, while after reaching his 50 from 24 balls with 12 fours and a six, Boodie edged Lall to the Keeper at 93-2.

But the left-handed Savory continued his merciless onslaught; hitting Collier for three big hits, the last clearing the roof of the MYO and three to reach his 50 and with four to win Savory pulled Aarons for four to end the contest in emphatic fashion.

The competition continues today with four matches, all of which start at 10:00hrs.