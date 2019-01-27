Decomposed body farmer, 55, found in abandoned rice field

Residents of Better Hope, Essequibo Coast, had the shock of their lives early yesterday morning, following the discovery of a decomposed body, which was found in an abandoned rice field some 40 feet from

the main carriageway.

The badly decomposed body was later identified as 55-year-old Frederick Riley, a rice farmer who lived further south along the Essequibo Coast in the Dartmouth Village.

Based on reports, the decomposed body was discovered by a 22-year-old resident who was attending to his cows in the backdam.

One neighbour said, “The boy went going and tie the cow and he smell something stink. When he part the bush he see the dead man swell up so he comeback and tell everybody.”

The police were called to the scene and the body was identified by a police officer, who happens to be a close relative of the deceased.

Riley was last seen three Sundays ago at his Dartmouth home on the Essequibo Coast. Riley had indicated to his wife that day, that he was going to the Dartmouth Backdam to ‘shie’ fertilizer and regulate water for his field.

Family members told this publication that the man did not return home the afternoon, and a report was made at the Anna Regina Police station the following day.

The man’s wife added, “When he went missing the entire village come together and we search all over for him. We search the whole Dartmouth Backdam all the way to Sand Line.” Family members said that they were shocked when reports of the man’s decomposed body surfaced, especially since his body was found some four miles north east of the Dartmouth Backdam, which he had left for.

Due to the decomposed state of the body, police indicated that it was difficult to determine whether there was any mark of violence. The body was taken to the Suddie parlor and is presently awaiting a post mortem examination.