De elections start without GECOM

If people didn’t know dem woulda believe that de elections campaign begin already. Dem see photos of people in dem party colours. And no joke, de crowds big. People pick flower and mek garland fuh Fat Boy Irfaat.

Dem boys remember de time when some of dem garland that de people mek had black ants. Some people did give Jagdeo one wid black ants. De man scratch like if there was no tomorrow.

Dem always got couple wicked people in de mix. Somebody mek a garland wid stinging nettles fuh Soulja Bai. Wha save him is that one of ee bodyguards recognize de leaf. He woulda been scratching till now.

But is nice to get a garland. It mean people like you and dem always showing dem love wid flowers. As far as dem boys concern, people should mek garland wid money, couple thousand dollar bills and nuff Granger.

Guyana about to get nuff money from oil. People gun do like wha dem pork knockers use to do in de bush. When dem strike gold some of dem use to go in a shop and buy out de shelf. That mean that dem buy everything . Nobody else can’t buy. All dem can do is drink.

Dem days coming back. Only this time is oil. Jagdeo done tell de cane cutters that dem don’t have to worry. He gun open dem sugar factory and all dem got to do is go and sit down and wait fuh pay. He gun get people to walk round and share out de oil money. Dem gun be de glory days.

But dem boys want to know if he gun be sharing out so much money how much he gun keep. He got a big small piece already. And nobody don’t give way nutten and don’t tek fuh demself. That is why Jagdeo want to deh in de thick of things. He don’t trust Fat Boy Irfaat.

And de poor Chat-3 can only hope that if ee party win he gun be Attorney General again.

Talk half and watch how de elections start just suh.